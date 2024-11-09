Cardano vs Filecoin: Which Is the Better Investment as the Bull Market Takes Off?

Donald Trump’s victory as the 47th president of the United States has accelerated a remarkable bull market surge in the entire ecosystem but also ballooned expectations for long-term investment.

Amid the adrenaline surge, two coins that have gained fast traction are Cardano, with its utility token (ADA), and Filecoin (FIL). Both have experienced considerable price appreciation, leaving many investors needing clarification on which is a better long-term investment. Read more.



Election-fueled surge propels Cardano to new highs

Cardano, the blockchain platform focused on developing decentralized applications, jumped to a new high following Donald Trump’s electoral victory. Cardano’s utility token, ADA, is now on a positive trend, and analysts expect more gains as altcoins garner more attention amid the surging bull market.

Since President Trump’s victory, ADA has seen a noticeable rise of 8%, consistent with a stable trading period. Market indicators remain bullish on Cardano (ADA). The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator, which measures buying and selling pressure, also shows a positive value of 0.1, suggesting that capital inflows support the price increase and strengthen the bullish outlook for ADA.

Furthermore, Cardano’s ADA derivatives market has seen a substantial increase in trading activity. The volume of ADA derivatives has surged significantly, showing a notable rise in interest from traders and investors.

Filecoin’s strong ecosystem indicates a possible price increase

Filecoin (FIL) has over 60 projects focused on decentralized storage and artificial intelligence. The launch of Glif’s native token and airdrop strengthens Filecoin’s DeFi ecosystem by incentivizing FIL holders to participate in lending and governance, increasing liquidity and engagement within the network.

As the largest DeFi protocol on Filecoin with over $124 million in total value locked, Glif enhances FIL’s utility token. This aligns with Filecoin’s goal to expand decentralized storage infrastructure and community participation.

Like ADA, FIL has rebounded from its price drop to breach the $3.70 resistance level. In light of the recent bull activity, experts believe that FIL may head to the previous high if it surpasses the $3.90 resistance level.

This potential price resurgence, coupled with the growing interest in FIL’s decentralized storage solutions, presents a compelling opportunity for those exploring blockchain technology.

While FIL has dropped from the top 15 cryptocurrencies to the 40th position with a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, using EV-compatible smart contracts is expected to open more opportunities for FIL developers and users.

Accordingly, this can drive FIL’s potential, further fueled by the election-inspired crypto rally, the potential reduction of lower rates, and the growing integration of FIL into various decentralized applications (dApps).

Filecoin or Cardano?

Based on the analysis, compelling arguments exist for investing in ADA and FIL. ADA has strong momentum and a positive technical outlook. FIL is getting a boost from integrating EVM-compatible smart contracts and Glif’s airdrop.

Notably, the broader adoption of decentralized technologies and the ongoing crypto market rally are expected to drive more positive momentum. Indeed, the choice between ADA and FIL depends on your investment objectives, risk tolerance, and long-term plans.

