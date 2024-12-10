Cardano Targets $1.8, Ripple Prepares for Rally To $3.2, Analysts Uncover Next 10x Coin To Hit the Moon

As the crypto market gains momentum, there are three top altcoins that analysts believe could shake the market in the next few months. One of them is the presale gem called DTX Exchange (DTX).

Analysts forecast its price could skyrocket by 10x in the coming months to reach the $1 mark. Also, they expect Cardano (ADA) to touch $1.8. Furthermore, Ripple (XRP) is expected to reach $3.2, rising on positive sentiments around the potential end of the Ripple-SEC legal battle.

Cardano (ADA) To Hit $1.8 As Network Crosses 100M Transactions

A few days ago, Cardano (ADA) shocked the market when it reached a multi-year peak of $1.30. Analysts expected the rally to push the altcoin to $1.4. Unfortunately, the bulls could not hold the momentum for long and the Cardano coin crashed to former lows. Currently, data from CoinMarketCap shows the cryptocurrency has been consolidating between $1.15 and $1.25 in the past few days.

The Cardano price has increased by 5.9% on the weekly timeframe and 168.5% on the monthly level. CryptoBullet1 expects the DeFi coin to reach $1.8 soon. Another analyst called Michael Van de Poppe forecasts the value of the Cardano crypto could soar past $2.5 to a new all-time high by 2025. Meanwhile, the Cardano network achieved a new milestone in December. It has crossed 100 million transactions, highlighting the network’s expansion and increasing adoption.

Ripple (XRP) Eyes $3.2 As Technical Indicators Paints Bullish Picture

The Ripple token has met with resistance around the $2.60 level after raising an increase of $2. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the price of the Ripple crypto since walking around the $2.80 level. The cryptocurrency is now trading below the $80 mark. Analysts forecast the price of Ripple (XRP) could skyrocket to new levels in the market. CryptoBull forecasts XRP is set for a major bull run. The expert said the value of X could rise to a new peak between now and Wednesday.

According to the post, the altcoin was traded in a triangle and could cross $3.2 in the long run. Moving on to the technical indicators, the 14-day relative strength index is above 70, the overbought region. This position could mean a correction is about to happen or there could be a long consolidation. Furthermore, there is a bullish MACD crossover that supports a more positive Ripple price movement.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Hits $10M As Analysts Look Forward To 10x Returns

DTX Exchange (DTX) is among the top new altcoins in the market currently. The blockchain ICO has reached $10 million in funding, which shows that investors have a high interest in the project. At the moment, the DTX token is priced at $0.12. Experts have listed it among the best cryptocurrencies to invest in now for 10x gains in the future.

There has been so much buzz about this DeFi project because it combines the most valuable aspects of both CEX and DEX. It also enables users to trade over 120,000 different assets like cryptocurrencies, ETFs, stocks, indices, and commodities on one platform. This ties DTX Exchange into the $714.7 trillion OTC derivatives market. It allows the project to offer more liquidity as well as help users manage an extensive portfolio from a single location

Moreover, DTX offers users anonymous trading. It does not have a KYC process where traders have to submit IDs before they can trade. Another feature that adds more value to DTX Exchange is the Phoenix Wallet. This wallet allows users to hold and manage different types of asset classes, such as cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex, among others.

Final Words

With Cardano and Ripple aiming for new levels, DTX Exchange is showing potential as one of the new DeFi projects to watch out for. The project seeks to offer users access to a hybrid platform where they can trade several asset classes at a low cost.

Learn more: