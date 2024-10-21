Cardano Price Prediction: Will ADA Continue To Lag Behind Memecoins Like Shiba Inu? Expert Says Users Are Shifting to AI

Thousands of traders who became early holders of Cardano and enjoyed millions in gains are now changing their minds about ADA. The blockchain platform has continued to lag behind newer competitors as memecoins have become the most popular crypto segment. Altcoins like Shiba Inu and innovative AI projects like IntelMarkets are attracting traders with their value proposition. Learn what the future holds for Cardano.

IntelMarkets Introduces A Crypto-First Enterprise AI Suite for Traders

IntelMarkets is the AI trading exchange that is currently the talk of the crypto world. The platform has made a massive impact by harnessing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and combining it with decentralized technology. The result is a high-efficiency trading platform that gives retail traders equal footing to compete with enterprise giants and get profits like whales.

Despite being in its early phase, IntelMarkets has already crossed $1.32 million in its ongoing presale, showcasing major demand. INTL offers unprecedented AI features, including the Intelli-Array technical analysis tool, which helps traders leverage slippage gaps between different exchanges. Additionally, the platform is also working on a world-first Quantum-Proof wallet to ensure digital asset security.

In its early pre-sale stage, experts are calling IntelMarkets highly undervalued as the INTL tokens are available for just $0.02. After the upcoming announcements in the coming months, INTL could potentially surge over 1,500% to hit $0.30 before its CEX listing.

IntelMarkets (INTL) presale participants get a wide range of benefits, including governance rights, competitive staking returns, discounted trading fees, and exclusive access to advanced features. Additionally, the platform is also launching a massive $500,000 airdrop pool to reward early contributors.

With 30% of the supply already sold out, time is running out to grab INTL at these attractive prices. Given the massive potential of the platform, this could be your perfect opportunity to make exponential gains.

Why Is Cardano In a Slow Decline Despite Voltaire Upgrade?

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain that was designed to offer a platform for developers to create decentralized applications. When it first hit the market in 2017, the cryptocurrency was considered to be a revolutionary development, and early investors saw gains of over 12,000% within a few months. However, since then, Cardano (ADA) has been in a continuous state of decline.

The Layer-1 blockchain is bleeding users, and ADA is currently priced at $0.34, a far cry from its previous highs above $2. Additionally, the yearly trend shows a consistent monthly decline for Cardano, even though newer projects have seen exponential gains. ADA is currently down over 85% from its highs in August 2021.

A key factor behind this decline could be an exodus towards memecoins like Shiba Inu and innovative platforms like IntelMarkets. Even Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, has acknowledged these challenges and shifting sentiment.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Consolidation Before Likely Breakout

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most loved memecoins in the crypto world. Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Shiba Inu offers an open-source ecosystem for developers to create exciting applications. Additionally, the coin has an aggressive burn rate, with a significant chunk of the crypto supply gradually going out of circulation.

Considered to be amongst the top coins in the current memecoin meta, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently going through a major consolidation phase, with whales adding more to their holdings. In the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up 4.24% with a corresponding volume increase of 30%.

Summary

While Cardano continues to lose ground to more innovative competitors, ADA investors are slowly adding other altcoins to their portfolios. Projects like IntelMarkets (INTL) are proving to be among the best options because of their high upside potential and democratized tokenomics. Whales currently do not own all the supply of INTL, so regular investors can make massive gains once the project gains broader attention.

Learn more about the IntelMarkets (INTL) presale: