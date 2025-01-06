Cardano (ADA) Is Up Over 20% In The Last 7 Days. Let’s Explore Why

Cardano is one of the popular altcoins that has been making waves recently, with the ADA price bouncing back above the $1 mark. This recent resurgence comes at a time when Charles Hoskinson, the Cardano founder, expressed optimism about the network’s growth, especially with the potential integration of Bitcoin DeFi through the BitcoinOs Network in the coming months, which will attract more investors to the ecosystem.

While the Cardano token is projected for massive rallies, Remittix (RTX), the new DeFi project, is garnering investors’ interest. Leveraging blockchain technology, the new platform is designed to allow crypto-to-fiat payment at no hidden fees, staking a claim to the $183 trillion banking industry with analysts thinking the rising adoption could see the RTX token hit 50x in 2025.

Cardano Network Witnesses New Upgrade As Founder Expresses More Optimism

The Cardano tokens recent rally could be attributed to the ecosystem developments. The network recently released its CIP-113 proposal which focuses on programmable assets, improved security and smart accounts.

Commenting on the latest upgrade, Matteo Coppola, Cardano Senior Engineer and FluidTokens CEO, noted that it would enable the launch of stablecoins, securities, and real-world assets on the Cardano Network. Moving forward, Charles Hoskinson noted that the blockchain is growing into a multi-chain, multi-actor network scheduled with a Midnight update.

This upgrade came a few weeks after the Constitutional Committee approved the Cardano constitution. The new guidelines are designed to ensure the scalability, growth, and technological progress of the Cardano ecosystem. Hoskinson believes that the new constitution will be an important tool for transferring Cardano’s governance to the global community.

Cardano Price Prediction — Can ADA Price Surpass the $3.10 ATH in Q1?

Cardano’s price has surged by 25% in the past week, and market watchers predict it could witness over 300% rallies in the coming weeks. This could see the top altcoin replicate the 2021 bull season, when the top crypto coin price surged by over 300%.

Ali Martinez, a popular analyst, thinks that Cardano crypto is shaping up like it did last cycle, which might see the altcoin price surge above $4 in the coming weeks. Javon Marks, who has a similar opinion, thinks that the Cardano token could rally as high as $7 based on the historical trends from the last bull cycle.

CoinMarketCap data shows that Cardano’s trading volume and market cap are witnessing massive rallies. The Future Open Interest has also surged by over 7% to $695M, further proving the growing interest in the crypto coin, which could lead to more rallies. With technical indicators like Moving Averages pointing towards rallies, Cardano is one of the altcoins to watch out for in 2025.

Remittix Price Projected for 1,000% Rallies in Q1

Remittix (RTX) is a new DeFi project that will allow for cross-border payment. With cross-border payments projected to hit over $250 trillion in 2027, Remittix could be the next big player in the DeFi space. Remittix is creating a foundation to accumulate a share of the $183 trillion banking industry through the new crypto-to-fiat payment platform, which leverages blockchain technology and local payment networks.

Unlike traditional banking with hidden fees, the Remittix ecosystem’s cross-border transfers come with flat fees. In essence, what you send is what you receive. The Remittix network thrives on simplicity, making it hard for the receiver to notice that the transaction started as a crypto payment. All transactions are immutable and stored in a public ledger.

As such, it is easier to trace, ensuring transparency. Businesses can also utilize the Remittix Pay API to receive payment from global customers and settle transactions in fiat to any global bank. In addition, businesses can decide to set up a merchant, which gives them control over how to cash out their cryptos. The platform supports over 30 fiat currencies and more than 50 crypto pairs.

Users can also utilize the ongoing Gleam competition to accumulate the RTX token by just performing simple tasks such as retweeting posts, etc. At the ongoing presale, the RTX token is sold for just $0.0177, with early buyers already in profit. Given the strong utilities, analysts project 1,000% rallies in the coming weeks, making it one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Cardano vs Remittix – the Best Crypto Coin To Invest in Q1

The Cardano ecosystem is growing rapidly, and with the platform set to introduce real-world asset tokenization in the year, the Cardano price is likely to witness more growth, potentially setting a new ATH.

However, Remittix’s new approach to cross-border payment could drive more investors to the platform. With the simplicity of the platform and the peer-to-peer approach, the RTX token will witness more buying pressure, which will boost the price.

