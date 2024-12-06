Can SHIB Realize the Long-Held Dream of Beating DOGE in This Bull Run? Why IntelMarkets Is the Top Pick Under $1 in 2024

This year has been pretty great for the crypto market, with massive momentum building up in the previous month, together with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) rekindling their rivalry. Both tokens have a dedicated following and a unique narrative, but while SHIB tries to pull DOGE out of its throne, IntelMarkets (INTL) emerged as the real winner below $1. With an innovative AI-DeFi platform and low market cap, INTL is quickly gaining traction among early adopters seeking life-changing gains in 2024.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Up 21%, Can It Keep Up?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), often referred to as the “Dogecoin Killer,” has experienced significant price volatility in its journey. SHIB is currently being traded at $0.000029, below its all-time high of $0.00008845, achieved in October 2021. Despite SHIB performing excellently the past month, its price in relation to its all-time high illustrates the struggle of meme coins to maintain a stable upward trajectory.

Despite this, SHIB has shown resilience, as the excitement around Shibarium (a Layer-2 scaling solution) continues. If the bull market continues experts predict it will be a steady uptick with a chance to breach its ATH. However, SHIB’s large circulating supply together with its lack of real world utility continues to act as a barrier to rapid price growth, making it a riskier bet for those seeking exponential returns, compared to IntelMarkets.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Reach Its ATH by 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original and biggest meme coin. DOGE is now trading at $0.41, 50% lower than its all time high of $0.7376 in May 2021. Dogecoin has performed relatively well with massive price boosts after endorsements from public figures like Elon Musk. Furthermore fueled by the market hype, DOGE saw a 177% increase since last month.

These recent surges have been further fueled by rumors of integration into social media platforms and payment systems. Analysts predict DOGE could cross $0.7 (its ATH) in the current bull market, but just like SHIB, its high market cap limits the upside potential, especially when compared to smaller, emerging low-cap gems like IntelMarkets (INTL).

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Hidden Gem Poised to Skyrocket

While SHIB and DOGE battle for meme supremacy, their lack of real-world utility makes their long-term outlook for explosive gains look slim. On the other hand, IntelMarkets (INTL) has positioned itself as a game-changer in the crypto trading market. Using the power of AI, blockchain, and DeFi, INTL is building the world’s most advanced AI trading platform.

INTL users have access to advanced trading strategies built by self learning trading robots that operate with lightning speed and extreme efficiency handling huge data sets. IntelMarkets also offers dual-chain architecture running on both Ethereum and Solana blockchains, further increasing the speed and scalability. In addition, IntelMarkets is backed by industry leaders, including former OpenAI and MIT experts, further boosting investor confidence.

IntelMarkets has raised over $2.7M, and its ICO is currently priced at $0.064. While SHIB and DOGE continue to perform soundly, their big market caps and large past rallies don’t leave much room for new exponential gains. On the other hand, INTL’s low market cap and ambitious roadmap make it a top pick under $1 for those seeking exponential returns in 2024.

Key Takeaways

As Shiba Inu works to surpass Dogecoin, both tokens face the inherent challenges of meme coins, their limited utility and market saturation. However, IntelMarkets (INTL) offers a compelling alternative with its innovative AI-powered trading platform and low entry price. With the potential to deliver life-changing gains, INTL stands out as the top pick for investors looking to maximize their returns in 2024.

