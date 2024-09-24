Can Lunex Network Transform the DeFi Landscape and Attract Millions of Users with Its Scalable, Interconnected Ecosystem?

The growing crypto exchange market has been riddled with various problems throughout the year. Binance, the largest exchange, has faced regulatory issues, one of which resulted in the arrest and sentencing of Binance Founder Changpeng Zao. Other crypto exchanges have reported outages, hacking, and tracking issues, which have discouraged many investors looking for a stable platform where they can swap cryptocurrencies without issues.

Lunex Network was established to address these problems in the crypto exchange market and allow users to instantly trade and swap currencies across multiple blockchains at the lowest costs. Lunex Network is currently in the first stage of presale and is tipped to surge 100x in 2025. Let’s find out why.

Lunex Network To Disrupt The Crypto Exchange Market With Revenue Sharing Model

Crypto exchanges are mainly used to swap currencies, providing little to no extra benefits to crypto investors. However, Lunex Network sets itself apart from both centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges with its new revenue share model. Investors staking and holding the LNEX token will receive some of the profits generated from the exchange.

Lunex Network is a non-custodial exchange that generates revenue from multiple sources including app subscription fees, trading and transaction fees, and node leasing. With over $275 trillion generated every 24 hours in the Decentralized and Centralized exchange market, Lunex Network promises better returns to investors than other crypto exchanges.

Investors who hold the Lunex (LNEX) tokens also unlock discounts on transaction fees and get full access to premium features on the exchange. Investors who hold LNEX for at least 30 days can also earn up to 18% APY in passive income to add to their portfolio without losing the original APY.

Apart from maximizing every opportunity for token holders to get returns from the crypto exchange, Lunex Network also makes it easier for investors to use the platform. It has no KYC requirements and zero need to connect third-party wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. All you need to do is request the currency you want to swap and include your receiving address. This is attracting thousands of investors to Lunex Network.

According to the tokenomics, there’s only 8 billion LNEX tokens in supply and 50% allocated to the presale. As the presale progresses and more investors stack the tokens, LNEX prices will continue to rise. Investors who get on the presale and buy LNEX tokens will get the biggest rewards during and after the launch. Analysts tip that the token will grow up to 18X during the presale and experience a 50X surge on launch day.

Lunex Network could become a top crypto exchange in 2025 as it is already changing the DeFi space and attracting thousands of investors. When you buy the token during the presale for just $0.0012, you get access to a full list of benefits to help you exchange currencies and grow your portfolio with ease.

