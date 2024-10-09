Can LINK See 100% Growth In Q4 2024? Not Likely, But This Coin Can Outshine Ripple (XRP) With 10X Gains

In the crypto market, many traders who hope to make big profits in Q4 2024 are already combing the market for the best coins to invest in. However, analysts are more conservative with their forecasts on LINK as they do not expect the token to hit the 100% that some investors have been fantasizing about.

On the other hand, analysts have picked a relatively new coin called IntelMarkets (INTL) to give more than 10x growth this quarter. They even believe It is a better investment choice than XRP now that the SEC has filed an appeal against Ripple (XRP).

Chainlink (LINK) Price Outlook for Q4 2024

Chainlink (LINK), one of the top RWA tokens in the market, is showing mixed sentiment in the market. Bears and bulls have been at loggerheads in the past months. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the Chainlink price is showing a loss of 9% on the weekly chart.

On the other hand, it has a profit of 7% on the monthly time frame. This mixed sentiment could affect the token’s performance in the coming weeks. In terms of price movement, the Chainlink coin is consolidating between $10 and $13 on the monthly time frame.

Looking ahead, this is the last quarter of the year, and analysts are expecting Chainlink crypto to end it with a bang. While investors are expecting a 100% surge, the current sentiment surrounding Chainlink (LINK) is bearish.

LINK is trading below the 50-SMA ($11.32) and 200-SMA ($14.82), a sign of negative sentiment. Nevertheless, the altcoin price could soar to $14 this quarter.

Ex-Ripple (XRP) Director Says XRP is Better Than Bitcoin

In a recent interview with Mr. M Podcast, Matt Hamilton, the former director of Developer Relations at Ripple (XRP), argued that XRP was a better crypto asset than Bitcoin. According to him, Ripple XRP is ideal for large-scale usage.

However, he could not say the same concerning Bitcoin, as he pointed out that BTC has a constrained network. Another thing Hamilton mentioned is that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on which the XRP protocol operates can process more transactions per second than the Bitcoin network.

It can handle 3,400 TPS. In other news, the Ripple coin is trading below the 200-SMA at $0.554198. The recent SEC appeal has affected the coin’s trajectory. Still, Coincodex says the Ripple price could pump to $0.62906 soon.

IntelMarkets (INTL) Taps Into $638 Billion AI Market

Currently, the AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% and reach $638 billion in 2024. IntelMarkets (INTL), a new project, seeks to disrupt the crypto trading market using AI technology to offer retail traders advanced trading tools.

The team of IntelMarkets includes ex-employees of MIT, OpenAI, Goldman Sachs, and Renaissance Technologies. This means that users are assured of the best trading platform. One of IntelMarkets’ major tokens is the AI-powered trading robots, which can evaluate over 100,000 data points.

These trading bots can place automatic trades and also analyze the results to make adjustments to future performances. Moreover, IntelMarkets has other professional tools such as Omnichannel Processing, Intel-Array technology system, risk management tools as well as advanced charting software.

IntelMarkets is only in the third phase of its crypto ICO, and the token has already appreciated by 200% to $0.027364. Predictions for further growth show that there will be another 10x growth by Q4 2024. The project also plans to raise its funding from $930k to $5 million by the end of the quarter.

IntelMarkets Takes on Two Top Altcoins, Chainlink and Ripple

Although Chainlink (LINK) might not see massive gains in Q4 2024, analysts believe IntelMarket will. The new DeFi project is gradually becoming an attractive candidate for investors seeking high returns. Based on IntelMarkets’ fundamentals and market standing, it may surpass major tokens such as Ripple (XRP) in terms of future performance and adoption.

Discover More About IntelMarkets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets

Meta Title: Chainlink (LINK) Price Forecast: 100% Growth Unlikely in Q4 2024, But This Coin Could And Even Surpass Ripple (XRP)

Meta Description: Chainlink is unlikely to see 100% growth in Q4 2024, but analysts predict another coin could achieve this and outshine Ripple.