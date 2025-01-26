Can DOGE Keep Up Under Trump Coin Or Is Panshibi Going To Take Over?

There’s a lot of speculation going on in the meme coin market today about which is the best crypto to buy, among Dogecoin (DOGE), Official Trump (TRUMP), and the upcoming contender, Panshibi ($SHIBI). Due to recent developments surrounding these meme coins, people are beginning to ask if DOGE could keep up with Trump coin’s recent progress and whether Panshibi will eventually outperform them all.

This question is making headlines as Panshibi ($SHIBI) continues to emerge as a formidable contender in the meme coin arena. Having recently begun its token presale, experts are already optimistic that Panshibi might become one of the biggest meme coins of 2025. Let’s find out if it will eventually live up to their expectations.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Experts See Potential for Significant Growth

Despite still trading in the red zone, some experts think Dogecoin could rise significantly soon, thus making it a potential crypto to buy this month. Currently, the Dogecoin price is $0.35, and while it is still down 12% over the past week, traders like Alan shared some hope on social media, saying that the Dogecoin price could not only surpass $1 but might even reach $4.

Since mid-2023, Dogecoin has shown cycles of steady movement followed by price jumps. After a dip in late 2023, it climbed above $0.22 in March 2024. This surge marked a 292% increase since October 2023. After another steady phase, Dogecoin hit $0.4850 in December 2024. Analysts believe that if it continues this pattern, it could reach $4 soon.

Trump Coin’s ETF Potential: A Game Changer for Investors

Some experts are suggesting that investors in the U.S. might soon see some exciting developments as the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for the TRUMP meme coin could launch as early as April. This comes after a wave of ETF proposals in the cryptocurrency market, especially following the departure of former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler.

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas notes that filings for the TRUMP ETF could be approved quickly due to a shorter review process, making it available sooner than other coins. The TRUMP coin, launched before Trump‘s second inauguration, gained popularity but recently dropped 19% to $28 after Trump claimed he didn’t know much about it. Despite this, it retains a market cap of over $7.9 billion, making a valuable crypto to buy.

Panshibi: $10M Presale Fuels Explosive Growth Potential

Panshibi has been tipped as the biggest meme coin of 2025, and there’s good reason for that buzz. With a unique blend of fun and community spirit, Panshibi is attracting attention far beyond its origins. The presale for Panshibi is capped at $10 million and lasts for just 60 days, after which the token is set to launch on major exchanges, providing a clear path for growth and accessibility for investors.

What makes Panshibi particularly interesting is that it emphasizes strong community involvement, with token governance fully handed over to holders after the presale. This means that investors have a say in the project’s direction, creating a sense of ownership and collaboration within the community.

Furthermore, Panshibi tokens have successfully undergone a full smart contract audit, passing with flying colors. This rigorous examination reinforces their commitment to safety and transparency, which is crucial in the today’s crypto market that is quite unpredictable

$SHIBI: 58 Days to 10x Your Investment?

As the meme coin market heats up with contenders like Dogecoin and Trump Coin, Panshibi ($SHIBI) is rapidly making a name for itself with its exciting token presale, which is currently selling at just $0.002. With a target of raising $10 million and only 58 days left in this presale, the potential for growth is immense, especially with a listing price set at $0.026. Panshibi is not an opportunity worth missing out on as some experts suggest, so join the Panshibi community today and secure your tokens before they hit major exchanges

You can participate in the Panshibi presale here



Telegram: https://t.me/panshibi

Twitter: https://x.com/panshibi

Website: https://panshibi.com