Cables Finance: The Coming Perp DEX Unlocking RWAs with Liquid Staking

Cables Finance is shaping the future of liquidity with an RWA Liquid Staking Platform, soon to be enhanced by the launch of Cables Perp DEX designed to support the DeFi 2.0 economy and leverage existing access to traditional FX markets.

In 2025, one of DeFi’s biggest blind spots is the lack of practical tools for engaging with real-world currencies and commodities on-chain, highlighting the importance of bridging centralized and decentralized financial systems through CeDeFi.

Cables is addressing this by introducing yield-bearing stable assets and a perpetual futures DEX to integrate non-USD currencies, real-world assets (e.g. commodities), and FX markets directly into Web3. By offering tools to earn, hedge, leverage, and trade globally, Cables is building infrastructure that allows liquidity to move seamlessly across its rails, integrating core DeFi elements into a unified CeDeFi system, a true example of DeFi 2.0

Introducing Cables Finance

By blending centralized efficiency with decentralized transparency, Cables is creating a trusted ecosystem where FX can be executed on-chain. Leveraging Cables’ access to Shift Markets’ existing $5 billion daily fiat volume ecosystem across its multi-party white-label exchange network, Cables eliminates the need for banks or convoluted setups. Instead, it provides simple, powerful tools to take control of global trading and hedging.

The Problem: Limited Access to Comprehensive Financial Instruments

DeFi’s growth has been remarkable, but its lack of access to real-world assets leaves traders without practical options for hedging or earning yield. For instance, a trader in Europe looking to hedge exposure to the euro or earn yield on euro-based assets is often forced to rely on costly currency swaps or foreign banking systems.

The issue extends to users seeking to diversify into non-crypto markets like FX or commodities. While DeFi platforms have advanced in crypto trading, they rarely address real-world assets. Users wanting to trade gold, equities, or multi-currency portfolios must rely on centralized exchanges or legacy systems, reintroducing counterparty risks and inefficiencies.

Restricted Tools for Hedging and Yield

Real-world assets (RWAs) are largely inaccessible in DeFi, with few mechanisms to unlock liquidity for staking or yield generation. Cables addresses this by making liquid RWAs a cornerstone of DeFi’s future and opens up large volume liquidity around Cables’ infrastructure and utility.

The Limitations of Yield in Web3

Web3’s yield-bearing assets are dominated by USD-based stablecoins like USDC and USDT, ignoring the needs of users outside USD-centric economies. Yield opportunities are fragmented across staking, lending, and liquidity pools, requiring complex setups that introduce inefficiencies, fees, and risks.

Those seeking to hedge currency risks or earn yield tied to regional economies are left without meaningful participation. The USD-reliant system perpetuates a global imbalance, keeping DeFi disconnected from broader financial systems.

The Solution: Unlocking a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Market

Cables Finance is transforming decentralized finance by integrating real-world assets (RWAs) into DeFi, addressing the long-standing limitations of USD-centric systems. Through a phased approach, Cables introduces yield-bearing stable assets and advanced trading instruments, creating a financial ecosystem that enables users to earn, hedge, and trade across global markets with greater accessibility and efficiency.

Phase One: Transforming DeFi with Liquid Staking for RWAs

Cables Finance is establishing the foundation of its ecosystem with yield-bearing stable assets such as cEUR, cJPY, and cXAU. These liquid staking tokens (LSTs) allow users to earn yield, trade commodities like gold, and manage currency risks, all through decentralized on-chain tools. Supported by a hybrid system of on-chain and off-chain FX derivatives, these stable assets offer consistent yields and stable valuations tied to real-world economic conditions. This approach transforms liquidity into a dynamic financial resource, connecting traders and liquidity providers while setting the stage for more advanced trading instruments in the ecosystem.

Phase Two: Unleashing DEX Instruments for Growing RWA Liquidity

Cables Finance is set to launch its Perpetual Futures DEX, a trading platform designed to harness the growing liquidity generated by its yield-bearing stable assets. Unlike most perpetual DEXs, which are tied exclusively to USD-based funding, Cables introduces support for non-USD bases like cEUR, cJPY, and cXAU. This innovation allows traders to access global markets in currencies and commodities that align with their local economies, removing barriers created by traditional USD-dominated systems.

The Perp DEX offers a unified interface for trading crypto, FX, commodities, and equities. With hybrid infrastructure that combines low-latency off-chain order matching and secure on-chain settlement, traders can execute leveraged positions and manage multi-asset portfolios efficiently.

By connecting the yield generated from stable assets with deep liquidity pools, the Perp DEX enables traders to hedge currency risks, open diverse market positions, and manage exposure with tools traditionally reserved for centralized platforms.

Hunger for Change: Redefining What’s Possible

Cables is charging into 2025 with bold infrastructure and regional expansion, particularly in Asia, to address Web3’s gaps. In Q1, yield-bearing stable assets like cEUR, cJPY, and cXAU will launch, unlocking global yield and hedging tools tied to real-world currencies and commodities.

Cables launching marks the beginning of a transformation, breaking away from USD-dominated systems and laying the foundation for a perpetual futures DEX that unifies crypto, FX, commodities, and equities. This is the new frontier of DeFi, powered by the $CABLE Token—and it’s just the beginning.

Cables Finance is a Perpetual Futures DEX that will be launched in 2025 along with a Liquid Staking Token platform for enhanced liquidity.