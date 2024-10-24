BYDFi to List GOAT Token, Exclusive Rewards for New Traders

BYDFi, one of Forbes’ top 10 Crypto Exchanges, has announced the listing of Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) .

Celebrating this new listing, BYDFi is offering exclusive, limited-time rewards to both new and existing traders: share 2,000 USDT bonus + 1,000 GOAT!

Full details about these rewards and how to qualify are available on [official announcement].

What is Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)?

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), the first meme coin on the Solana blockchain managed by an artificial intelligence known as “Truth of Terminal,” is breaking new ground in the world of digital assets. With a significant investment from Marc Andreessen(co-founder of a16z), GOAT has gained notable backing that highlights its potential to reshape the digital economy. The token is currently trading at $0.4316/ token with an impressive market capitalization of $432,79M. Despite its recent launch in the crypto market just a few days ago, Goatseus Maximus has quickly become the talk of the crypto town. One reason is that its coin price has surged 10,000 times in the past five days.

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi is a top-tier crypto exchange recognized by Forbes and trusted by millions of users worldwide. Endorsed by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, it is known for its professionalism, innovation, and exceptional security. The platform offers more than 600 cryptocurrencies for spot trading and advanced options like 200x leverage on perpetual contracts. BYDFi prioritizes user security, provides 0% trading fees, and facilitates easy crypto purchases in partnership with Banxa, Transak, and Mercury. Its wide range of trading tools enhances the trading experience and makes BYDFi an ideal choice for crypto traders worldwide.

Contact:

BYDFi Media Manager

Chloe@bydfi.com