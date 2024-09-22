BYDFi Showcases at Token2049, Leading the Next Wave in the Crypto Industry

Singapore – Leading cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi is excited to announce its participation as a sponsor at Token2049, taking place from September 18-19, 2024, in Singapore. As one of the most influential Web3 events globally, Token2049 brings together industry leaders, developers, and blockchain enthusiasts from around the world.

As a pioneer in the crypto space, BYDFi will be using the Token2049 platform to highlight its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and growth within the industry. The event will provide BYDFi with an opportunity to engage with top blockchain experts and businesses worldwide, fostering deep discussions about the future of cryptocurrency.

Token2049 offers an exceptional platform for BYDFi to showcase its cutting-edge trading solutions and premium services to a global audience. The company looks forward to interacting with users and partners at the event, working together to push the cryptocurrency industry toward greater prosperity.

About BYDFi

BYDFi is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, ranked among the top ten in the derivatives exchange. The platform offers an extensive range of derivatives trading pairs, as well as secure and user-friendly services like spot trading and high-leverage derivatives. With a strong commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, BYDFi provides competitive fees, empowering users worldwide to trade with confidence.

About Token2049

Token2049 is the world’s largest Web3 event, attracting thousands of blockchain industry professionals from around the globe each year. The event offers a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore innovations in the blockchain space.