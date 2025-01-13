BYDFi Launches Perpetual Contract Copy Trading Feature, Welcomes Global Traders

BYDFi, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has introduced its ground-breaking Perpetual Contract Copy Trading feature on its official app. As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, trading models are shifting from independent approaches to more collaborative and social ecosystems. This innovation enables both investors and traders to work together toward mutual benefits, unlocking greater value and profitability. BYDFi invites top traders from around the world to participate, offering attractive rewards and incentives to drive continuous innovation within the crypto trading ecosystem.

BYDFi’s Edge in Copy Trading

1) $10 Minimum Investment for Accessibility

BYDFi has set a low entry threshold of $10, making cryptocurrency trading more accessible for new traders and smaller investors. This initiative aims to encourage broader participation by reducing barriers for retail investors.

2) Flexible Margin Options: Isolated and Cross Margin

Users can select between isolated margin mode, which manages each position’s funds independently to minimize risk, and cross-margin mode, which enhances asset efficiency through automatic fund allocation. These options are ideal for managing diverse trading strategies and optimizing asset use.

3) Multi-Asset Contract Trading

The platform supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and DOGE, catering to both mainstream and niche trading preferences. BYDFi also offers various leverage options to accommodate traders of all experience levels.

4) Transparent Fee Structure and Advanced Trading Tools

BYDFi ensures a transparent fee structure, allowing users to track transaction records, fees, and profits in real-time. Additionally, traders gain access to comprehensive tools such as candlestick charts, real-time order features, and multi-indicator support for strategy optimization.

5) Seamless Deposits and Multi-Language Support

With partnerships with Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo, BYDFi enables deposits in over 600 cryptocurrencies and fiat deposits in more than 150 countries, supported by credit card and local payment options. The platform also provides 24/7 multilingual customer service, ensuring a seamless trading experience for users worldwide.

Michael, Co-Founder of BYDFi, on Copy Trading

Michael, BYDFi’s co-founder, highlighted the benefits of the new feature:

“The launch of the copy trading feature addresses the need for more efficient and convenient trading solutions for regular users. It also provides top traders with a new platform to showcase their skills and realize their value. By lowering the technical barriers, BYDFi gives regular users more opportunities, while also creating a sustainable reward mechanism for top traders. Our goal is for every participant to benefit from this, and together we will create a mutually beneficial trading ecosystem.”

Empowering Traders Globally

Exclusive Strategy Pages : Traders can showcase their history and strategies to attract followers.

Reward Incentives : BYDFi offers bonuses, exclusive benefits, and profit-sharing to create a multi-dimensional income system for traders.

Global Reach : With over 1,000,000 users, BYDFi’s marketing support helps traders enhance international visibility and attract a global audience.

Data and Tools : BYDFi provides data-driven insights and advanced tools to help traders seize market opportunities.

Getting Started with BYDFi

Traders can begin by creating an account or logging into an existing one, followed by submitting an application for onboarding. Approved traders can share their strategies and earn rewards through copy trading, contributing to the platform’s collaborative growth.

For more information, refer to the official announcement or contact BYDFi’s customer support team.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi ranks among Forbes’ top 10 global crypto exchanges, trusted by over 1,000,000 users worldwide. The platform is committed to delivering a world-class cryptocurrency trading experience. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

