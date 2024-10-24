Buy These Coins for Massive Profits in the Coming Bull Season – Dogecoin, Sui, and DTX Exchange

Heading into the last two months of the year, crypto traders are searching for the next top-performing altcoins to invest in to make massive profits. The three altcoins leading the pack are Dogecoin (DOGE), Sui (SUI), and DTX Exchange (DTX).

DTX Exchange is already becoming one of the most promising new projects for its hybrid trading platform, in which buyers and sellers can trade more than 120,000 various assets. DTX is now one of the unique platforms in the global crypto trading platform market, which is estimated to reach $264 billion by 2030.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Moves 155M DOGE Off Robinhood

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest memecoin by market cap, is witnessing optimism from investors who are expecting a major rally in the coming weeks. According to Whale Alert, an anonymous trader recently bought 155 million DOGE from Robinhood. The transaction comes after the meme coin has shown remarkable price appreciation in the last month.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price has risen by 17.4% in the seven-day period and 26.2% in the 30-day period. Significantly, investors are switching to the Dogecoin crypto as it becomes more profitable. According to IntoTheBlock, 72% of DOGE investors are in profit, while 20% are in loss. Going forward, the 14-day RSI is bullish at 70. So, analysts forecast the value of the Dogecoin token could pump to $0.2700 soon.

Sui (SUI) Partners With ZettaBlock and Google Cloud

ZettaBlock has integrated the Sui Network blockchain data with Google Cloud. Thanks to the integration, users can now access real-time Sui (SUI) data from the Google Cloud Platform. Also, this integration will give Sui (SUI) developers a huge boost. The use of live data means that AI applications can act faster and with greater precision to provide uses such as real-time fraud prevention and ultra-fast gaming transactions.

The latest partnership comes after the Sui coin suffered a price correction. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the value of the cryptocurrency has dipped 5.0% in the weekly timeframe. Nevertheless, they expect a rally to occur this fourth quarter based on the bullish 14-day RSI. Bluntz_Capital says the Sui price could pump to $2.8 soon.

DTX Exchange (DTX): Analysts Forecast 10x ROI in Q4

DTX Exchange (DTX) is emerging as a promising DeFi project in the crypto community. Its hybrid model combines the best features of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX), providing a smooth and fast trading interface. Another benefit of the platform is that it allows trading of over 120,000 assets, including forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and many others, all under one account. This helps traders avoid the need to use several platforms in trading.

Additionally, the leverage options go up to 1000x which means that the traders can gain more profits. Furthermore, there are no KYC checks on the platform to make it even more enticing. Users can trade freely with no worries over their information being compromised in any way. DTX Exchange also provides a great staking service where individuals can earn up to 15% APY by staking their tokens.

With staking, users also contribute to the development of the platform and help to secure the environment for trading. DTX Exchange has raised more than $5.5 million in the presale and is on track to reach $10 million by the end of this year. Analysts forecast the value of the DTX coin will rally by 10x from its current price of $0.08 as more users join the platform after its recent listing on CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin, Sui, and DTX Exchange To Lead the Crypto Boom

With investors ready for what could be the best three months of the year, these top altcoins – Dogecoin (DOGE), Sui (SUI), and DTX Exchange (DTX) are a chance to get in on the ground floor of the next big crypto boom. Do not lose the opportunity to become an early investor. These altcoins could be your last chance to get enormous profits in the upcoming cryptocurrency boom.

