BUY THE BLOOD: Virality and Utility Combined in One Memecoin

Meet the real winners of the recent bullish surge — the new memecoins. Traditionally viewed as volatile assets, memecoins are highly sensitive to shifts in investors’ mood, so the current robust optimism is sending their prices to the moon. In order to maintain this high price, however, a token needs to be something more than a simple meme. It must have strong real-world implications and use cases — in other words, it should combine virality and utility. One such memecoin is BUY THE BLOOD — a Solana-based memecoin that allows its holders to support artificial blood substitute innovation.

Introducing BUY THE BLOOD

BUY THE BLOOD is a rising dual-use memecoin built on the Solana blockchain. Being both a memecoin and a utility coin, BUY THE BLOOD offers a unique blend of entertainment value and practical functionality within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The memecoin’s entertainment value proposition centers around its high virality potential, as well as five distinct GameFi and DeFi products to stimulate active community engagement. The “lil buddy flywheel” product architecture, starting with the soon-to-be-introduced airdrop farming and PvP game “Comfy in Blood,” will also establish a healthy reward circulation within the ecosystem, maintaining the token’s price stability.

Real-World Use Cases: Deriving Utility from Collaborations

Still, the main aspect of BUY THE BLOOD that distinguishes it from yet another short-lived hype memecoin is its potential for unique real-world applications. The token has already signed a memorandum of understanding with HbO2 Therapeutics — a global biotech company specializing in the development of hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers for both human and veterinary applications. These products help enhance the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, which makes them integral to the treatment of any type of acute anemia.

With its first governmental commercial-use approval coming as early as 2001, the products of HbO2 Therapeutics have saved human and animal lives for more than two decades. Such outstanding expertise prompted the BUY THE BLOOD community to sign a partnership with HbO2 Therapeutics until 2029. The memecoin holders would have an opportunity to support a good cause by increasing awareness about anemia and the means for its treatment, as well as helping the company to access new forms of financing from digital instruments and the broader crypto community. The memorandum of understanding even suggests holding charitable events to fundraise for animals that otherwise would not have access to the company’s products.

In exchange for the information and donation support, HbO2 Therapeutics entered a revenue-sharing agreement with the BUY THE BLOOD community. This revenue would be distributed as real yield, strengthening the memecoin’s value proposition.

“Comfy in Blood” — the Beginning of the Ecosystem

Currently, the BUY THE BLOOD token is already trading following a limited presale, and its price stability is backed by a strong liquidity pool. The memecoin will be available for a broader audience after the upcoming release of “Comfy in Blood” — the ecosystem’s flagship GameFi product.

The product will be deployed in stages, with the first step scheduled for early October 2024. Initially, “Comfy in Blood” will provide its users with access to airdrop farming, facilitating the influx of new liquidity into the memecoin’s ecosystem. This single-player stage will base the point distribution mechanism on the sharing activity on X, rewarding the users for commitment and helping the memecoin’s further promotion.

The second stage, currently scheduled for early November, will transform “Comfy in Blood” into a hypercasual PvP arena. Players will bid tokens to compete against each other for the price of airdrop points and credits. These credits, in turn, will open access to “lil bluddies” — utility NFTs and the center of the “lil bluddy flywheel” infrastructure, consisting of a PvP arena, P2E yield farming, yield-multiplying NFTs, and the reward token tied to the revenue share from the HbO2 Therapeutics collaboration.

The development team has set the airdrop date for December 2024.

The Future of Memecoins

While the memecoin space is still in the process of active development, memecoins play a significant role in the modern crypto environment. From attracting outside attention to the Web3 industry to generating astounding returns, the Solana memecoin market has earned a solid reputation. However, it is up to memecoins with strong real-world use cases and ecosystem utility to defend this reputation and prove that memecoins can be more than just a meme — they can be the uniting core behind a healthy and rampant community.