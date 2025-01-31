Ripple has earned notable traction after the swap volume on XRP ledger crossed a major million-dollar milestone within a month. While the SUI blockchain is poised to land a strong price rally in the near term. IntelMarkets is leading the status quo with its mind-blowing presale performance, securing a spot among the top 3 altcoins to buy this bull run.

$400M Logged by Ripple in January Could Drive Rally

In a recent turn of events, the swap volumes on XRP Ledger’s DEX crossed the $400 million mark in January as the network gained traction among larger projects. Ripple’s CEO Garlinghouse shared this news during a community call yesterday, driving traction to the current XRP price. The XRP Ledger volumes average over $17 million daily this month, with over $1 billion since its 2024 launch.

According to the CEO, the rapid expansion of the XRP Ledger’s DEX was one of the key reasons that made 2024 ‘one of the most monumental years for Ripple.’ The surging trading activity in the Ripple network following the XRP Ledger success, the XRP price could trigger a new rally in the near term, which could develop a stronger ground for XRP price soon.

SUI Blockchain Price Might Surge To $16, Here’s Why

The crypto market witnessed a surprise recently after the SUI blockchain clawed its way back to the $4 mark. This move reflected strong resistance in the altcoin after a 25% steep drop from its all-time high. As the market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady, investors observe to see if this can sustain itself or if the SUI blockchain will suffer another setback.

During a recent recovery, the SUI blockchain bounced back by 7% in just 24 hours before settling around $4.01. Market analysts were worried it might dip below $3, but the latest developments provided some hope. However, the SUI blockchain could fall vulnerable to a negative funding rate that signals underlying bearish sentiments.

IntelMarkets Listed Among Top 3 Altcoins This Bull Run

IntelMarkets has rapidly jumped the ranks to become one of the top 3 altcoins in the upcoming bull run. AI enthusiasts are attributing the platform’s AI-driven trading ecosystem behind the hype. IntelMarkets’ AI-powered trade signals, portfolio management, and auto-trading bots, are making headlines amid speculations about SUI blockchain recovery and XRP price surge.

The platform’s cutting-edge AI technology is diverting investors from SUI blockchain with scalability levels that have set a new standard in algorithmic trading. IntelMarkets could also potentially outshine the XRP price predictions with its proprietary AI-based blockchain and dual-chain functionality across Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

IntelMarkets Leads SUI Blockchain & XRP With Viral Presale

Contrary to the SUI blockchain, which faces uncertainty due to fluctuating market conditions and negative funding rates, IntelMarkets offers a more structured and AI-optimized trading experience, which is attracting retail traders looking for stability and high-ticket opportunities. This AI-powered ecosystem is positioned to lead a massive presale rally in the near term, slamming upcoming XRP price surges by large.

Apart from its ongoing viral presale, IntelMarkets is also preparing grounds for the upcoming month, which could turn things around for the current XRP price. Additionally, this dual-chain platform is enabling users to tap into a series of DeFi applications like liquidity pools and smart contracts. Looking for high-frequency trading and top-notch AI tools? Join IntelMarkets now!

Discover More About Intel Markets: