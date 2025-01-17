Bull Run Alert: Solana, XYZVerse, and Sui Dominate Whale Portfolios

Large investors are turning their attention to certain digital coins. Solana, XYZVerse, and Sui are becoming prominent choices for these big players. The surge in interest hints at a possible market upswing. What makes these tokens stand out? This article delves into the reasons behind their growing appeal among the wealthiest holders.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is currently trading between $172.64 and $213.70. Over the past week, its price has increased by 6.23%, indicating a short-term upward trend. However, looking at the past month, there’s been a slight decline of 3.02%. Despite this, the six-month change shows a substantial growth of 23.80%, highlighting significant long-term potential.

The 10-day Simple Moving Average is $204.96, which is above the 100-day average of $189.63. This suggests positive momentum in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 64.23, approaching the overbought threshold of 70. Similarly, the Stochastic indicator is high at 83.52. These indicators imply that SOL might continue to rise, but they also signal that the asset is nearing overbought conditions.

If SOL moves upward, the nearest resistance level is at $238.98, which is about a 12% increase from its current upper range. Breaking this could lead to the second resistance at $280.04, representing an increase of over 30%. If the price drops, the nearest support is at $156.86, roughly a 10% decrease from the current lower range. Falling further to the second support at $115.80 would be a decline of approximately 33%. Monitoring these levels could provide insight into SOL’s next movements.

Sui (SUI)

Sui (SUI) has seen remarkable growth over the past six months, soaring by 449.63%. In the last month, it edged up by 1.52%, suggesting a period of consolidation after substantial gains. This week, however, the price dipped by 4.03%, settling within a range of $4.30 to $5.27. This fluctuation indicates a potential stabilization following recent volatility.

The technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The Relative Strength Index stands at 52.01, pointing to a neutral market with no clear overbought or oversold signals. The Stochastic indicator, at 41.76, reinforces this neutrality. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are close, at $4.66 and $4.64 respectively, hinting at a consolidation phase. A slightly positive MACD level of 0.0048 suggests mild upward momentum may be building.

Looking ahead, SUI faces immediate resistance at $5.80. Successfully breaking through could propel the price toward the next resistance level at $6.77, representing a noteworthy increase. On the downside, support is at $3.86; if the price falls below this, it may test the second support at $2.90. Based on current data, if SUI overcomes resistance levels, an upward move is possible. Conversely, failing to hold support could lead to a further decline. Traders will be watching these critical levels closely.

