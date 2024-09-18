Building inclusivity in EdTech: Designing a solution for accessibility 

The boom in educational technology has opened countless doors for learners across the globe. But, as the industry has started to mature, one question remains unresolved: Is everyone being included in this digital revolution?

Designing EdTech platforms that cater to all users, including those with disabilities, is not just a matter of ethics; it’s a practical challenge for software developers. Let’s learn more about how accessibility can be integrated into EdTech software development process, ensuring that learning opportunities are truly available to all.

Why accessibility matters in EdTech?

Imagine a student who excels in a subject but struggles to use the learning platform because of a visual impairment. Or a learner with dyslexia who finds the default text formatting almost impossible to read. These are everyday scenarios for many students with disabilities, and without accessible design, EdTech platforms risk excluding them.

Over a billion people worldwide live with some form of disability, and more than 90% of websites, including educational platforms, are not accessible to them. For EdTech developers, this is not a statistic to be brushed aside. Accessibility means creating learning environments that respect diversity and accommodate different needs, from physical impairments to cognitive challenges. So how can this be achieved?

Accessibility guidelines: The foundation

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), are the most widely accepted standards for accessible web design. They offer a solid framework to ensure content is perceivable, operable, and understandable for all users. However, compliance with these guidelines is not a silver bullet. While meeting WCAG standards is essential, accessibility in EdTech requires a more holistic approach.

For example, a platform may technically meet the WCAG criteria but still offer a poor experience for certain users. Text may be screen-reader compatible yet structured in a way that makes it hard to comprehend. To build a truly inclusive EdTech platform, developers need to think beyond guidelines and focus on user-centered design.

Principles of inclusive design

Perceivable content

The first principle is ensuring that all users can perceive content in a way that works for them. For example, students with visual impairments may need text alternatives for images, such as descriptive alt text. But beyond the basics, what about making sure that these alternatives provide contextually relevant information? If an image of a graph is used in a math lesson, the description should explain not just that it’s a graph, but what the graph represents and how it ties into the lesson.

Operable interface

Is the platform navigable without using a mouse? Many users rely on keyboards or assistive technologies like screen readers and voice control software. A well-designed EdTech platform should offer intuitive navigation for all, whether a user is tabbing through elements or using voice commands. Skip-to-content links, keyboard shortcuts, and logical focus management are inevitable features that make the interface operable for everyone.

Understandable interaction

It’s not enough to present information—learners must be able to understand it. For students with cognitive disabilities, complex layouts and jargon-heavy language can be overwhelming. Developers should simplify interface designs and provide clear instructions, avoiding unnecessary distractions. Tools like reading guides, built-in dictionaries, and adjustable content speed can also help students process information at their own pace.

Suitable for all devices

Inclusivity doesn’t stop with the software’s interface. The technology should be compatible across a wide range of devices and assistive technologies. Whether a student is using a screen reader on a desktop or a magnification tool on a tablet, the platform must function without glitches or rendering issues. Cross-device compatibility testing is a must to ensure the platform is fully accessible in various environments.

Designing for specific needs

Accessible EdTech design must take into account the specific needs of various disability groups, which can include visual, auditory, physical, and cognitive impairments.

Visual disabilities

For students with low vision or blindness, the key is to ensure that content can be accessed in ways other than visual means. Developers should offer text alternatives for all visual content, ensure that text is resizable without loss of function, and use high-contrast colour schemes. Offering dark mode as an option can also reduce eye strain for many users.

Hearing disabilities

For students who are deaf or hard of hearing, text-based alternatives for auditory content are a top priority. Often, it’s the timing and synchronization of captions or sign language interpretations that make the difference between a functional tool and an effective one. Developers should offer real-time captioning for live videos and ensure that pre-recorded videos include synchronized captions or sign language translations.

Cognitive disabilities

Designing for cognitive disabilities, such as dyslexia or ADHD, requires a different approach. Simplified language, predictable navigation, and visual cues can make it easier for students to process information. Additionally, offering text in multiple formats—such as audio and video—can help cater to diverse learning styles.

Involving users in the design process

Who better to inform accessible design than the very people it’s meant to serve? User testing with individuals who have disabilities is an invaluable step in the development process. While it may be tempting to rely solely on automated testing tools, these often miss nuanced issues that real users experience.

By conducting usability testing with diverse groups of learners, developers can gather feedback on what works—and what doesn’t. What might seem like a minor design flaw to an able-bodied user could be a significant barrier for someone with a disability. Regular iterations based on user feedback ensure that the platform evolves with the needs of its users.

The long-term benefits of accessible EdTech

Accessibility should not be seen as an add-on or a box to tick. It’s a key factor in building EdTech platforms that are inclusive, functional, and responsive to the diverse needs of learners. The benefits go beyond legal compliance or a larger user base. Accessibility leads to better learning outcomes for all students, regardless of their abilities.

By designing for accessibility from the start, developers can create tools that adapt to the needs of a wide variety of learners, offering flexibility that benefits everyone.