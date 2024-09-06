Bug Bulb Reviews: Truth About Bug Bulb Light Zapper Revealed! Read Before Buying

Introducing Bug Bulb – the next generation anti-mosquito lamp that aims at revolutionising pest control using cutting edge UV light technology. Since mosquitoes have continuously been a source of nuisance, causing itchy bites and disease transmission, Bug Bulb has come to offer a sophisticated, eco-friendly solution which has been designed to keep your outdoor and indoor spaces free from disturbances from these bothersome Bugs.

With Bug Bulb in your closet, say goodbye to itchy bites and sleepless nights as this silent and sleek game changer transforms your abode into a mosquito free sanctuary. With an incredible 4.8 star rating out of 5.0 from thousands of users. This particular bug zapper has been making waves, it has gotten so many reviews and ratings but the big question remains “does it really work”?.

In this article we will be delving into the features and several other things regarding this innovative device, to see if it actually meets up with the promises, reviews and ratings online.

What Is A Bug Bulb?

Bug Bulb is a chemical-toxin free anti-mosquito lamp which doesn’t repel mosquitoes and bugs but rather attracts them with its patented flashbeam technology of UV light with a 365nm spectrum and eliminates them with its high voltage electric grid or coil of 2500V. This patented flashbeam technology works like a mosquito and bug magnet which is highly irresistible by these mosquitoes and other flies.

It is a 360° anti-mosquito guard. It appears in an elegant Bulb shape which is very portable and lightweight with a long lasting battery life of about 14 hrs. It is cost effective and eco-friendly, it is also a dual functional bug zapper as it zaps mosquitoes and can also be used as a camping light.

Bug Bulb light zapper is a trusted partner in creating a bugless home and space everywhere and anytime no matter the weather condition as it has an IPX6 waterproof rating. It also has two sources of power which are the solar panel and USB. The solar panel gives an avenue for you to easily charge this device using nature’s free gift “sunlight” thereby helping limit the usage of electricity and accumulation of electricity bills.

Features Of Bug Bulb

Bug Bulb has a lot of features which distinguishes it from several other bug zappers in the market. These features are responsible for the effectiveness, efficacy and unique nature of this device. We will be delving into some of these features.

Advanced UV light attraction: Bug Bulb utilises a specialised 360° spectrum of 365 nm of UV light to attract these mosquitoes and other flying pests and insects. This specialised spectrum of UV light is highly irresistible to these pests, hence, they are easily attracted towards the direction of the light. Bug Bulb is designed to attract about seven times more mosquitoes and bugs than any other Zapper you can find. This is possible due to its patented flashbeam technology.

High efficiency electric grid: These insects that are lured by the UV light, get attracted and move closer to the light and once in close contact with the UV light, they are easily eliminated by the 2500V high voltage electric grid on the device. This grid effortlessly eliminates these bothersome pests. Due to the presence of this high voltage electric grid, harmful chemicals are not needed for elimination of these pests.

Silent operation: Unlike other methods of mosquito and pests control, especially the traditional mosquito control devices which can be noisy and disruptive, Bug Bulb eliminates bugs noiselessly, making your environment free from buzzing of insects or noise from zappers.

Eco-friendly and chemical free: Bug Bulb was designed bearing in mind the importance of a healthy environment. It contains no chemicals and eliminates the choice of using chemicals or insecticides (which pose a threat to health and can cause irritations) to get rid of mosquitoes and bugs. It is safe to use anywhere and everywhere, safe for you, your pets and family.

Sleek and modern design: it blends into your home decoration due to its sleek design, compact size and state of art features.

Easy maintenance: Bug Bulb is very easy to maintain. It simply requires regularly cleaning the tray to get rid of the dead bugs, this requires minimal effort to accomplish.

More Coverage: It is designed in such a way to cover about 269Sqft which makes it suitable for small and medium sized outdoor and indoor spaces, keeping your space free from these annoying insects.

Dual Power Design: It is equipped with a solar panel for power and can also be powered using a USB cable. What does this entail? It simply means that even in the absence of electricity, you can comfortably and conveniently make use of it. This offers flexibility and convenience, this also helps save electricity costs.

Powerful built-in camping lamp: With Bug Bulb, you are not just getting a zapper but also getting a camping light. In essence, it is a dual functional bug zapper providing both insect control and light.

Lightweight and waterproof: It can easily be moved around because its lightweight, it also has an IPX6 waterproof rating which ensures that your device is safe always no matter the weather condition especially when exposed to rain and moisture hence, you can comfortably use your bug zapper both indoors and outdoors no matter the weather condition.

How does Bug Bulb work?

Bug Bulb utilises modern technology to give you a bug free environment. It utilises patented flash beam UV technology that emits powerful UV light of 365nm spectrum in a 360° radius to effectively attract and lure these insects. Once in close contact with the light, they come into contact with a powerful 2500V high voltage electric grid which eliminates and eradicates them instantly. It can be said that Zapkill 2.0 utilises the science of electrocution to eliminate these bugs. It quietly gets rid of them and gives you a peaceful and bug free space in your room, gardens or anywhere at all.

Simply charge it using the solar panel or USB cable, place it in the intended area, turn it on and watch it do the needful. You can actually fall asleep peacefully, unbothered while it is at work as it operates silently. It electrocutes these tiny creatures until none is within reach because its UV light spectrum will keep attracting them while the high voltage keeps eliminating them until your space is completely free of them.

Benefits Of Bug Bulb

Bug Bulb offers a wide range of benefits to its users.

Improved family health and wellbeing: By eradicating these mosquitoes and bugs, it helps ensure that you and your loved ones are free from the buzzing, disturbing sounds and diseases related to these mosquitoes like Zika virus, dengue and the popular malaria.

Quiet operation: it silently performs the elimination process without tampering with your sleep, or giving out discomforting sounds like other zappers.

Suitable for outdoor and indoor use: it can comfortably be used indoors and outdoors to keep your space bug free and safe.

For vacations and camping: it is compact, lightweight and has a sleek design which makes it to be easily moved about no matter the occasion, during camping, picnics, vacations etc. It also has LED light which serves as a camping light.

Gentle UV light : the UV light which is emitted by this device isn’t harmful to the eyes or skin, it is completely harmless.

Cost effective and eco-friendly: Bug Bulb is easy to use and maintain. It is cost effective in the sense that it has available solar panel for easy charging without electrical energy consumption and it is also eco-friendly as it contains no chemicals.

Pros (Bug Bulb Reviews)

It has a gentle, harmless UV light.

It is completely safe for your family as it contains no chemicals

It operates quietly at approximately 22 decibels.

It is an extensive mosquito control which covers up to 269Sqft.

It is weatherproof, comes with an IPX6 waterproof rating.

It has a LED light which serves as a camping light and good source of illumination.

It is very portable and lightweight with a sleek design.

It has an effective 360° UV light patented flashbeam technology.

It offers instant elimination of mosquitoes at 2500V using the electric grid.

Cons (Bug Bulb Reviews)

It is only available on the product’s official website.

Limited stock

Limited Coverage

it is only water resistant

Who Needs A Bug Bulb?

Bug Bulb is needed by families to safeguard them from itchy bites and the diseases associated with mosquitoes, it is also needed by outdoor enthusiasts to keep these pests away from tampering with their activities during picnics, camping etc.

Bug Bulb light zapper should be needed by pet owners, healthcare facilities like hospitals, restaurants etc.

Why Is Bug Bulb recommended?

Bug Bulb is recommended for a wide range of reasons.

Effectiveness: it effectively eliminates mosquitoes,bugs, insects of all sorts.

Safety: it is very safe to use in households, indoors and outdoors comfortably. It is safe for use around individuals who are sensitive to chemical sprays.

Eco-friendly: prevents the use of chemicals and insecticides which contain harmful chemicals capable of causing skin irritation and health related issues.

Silent operation: it operates quietly while zapping these mosquitoes and bugs without disrupting your sleep and activities.

It is user friendly with a good user interface with a modern and sleek design.

Versatility: it can be used anywhere, everywhere at any time. At homes, offices, event centres,picnics, camp, classrooms etc.

Health benefits: it helps keep you and your household free from mosquito bites and the diseases associated with mosquitoes.

Cost effectiveness: it is highly cost effective, asides the cost of purchase there’s no other accrued cost attached to it, all you need to do is keep your device charged at all times either by using the solar panel or the USB cable.

Peace of mind: enjoy your indoors and outdoors spaces without buzzes and itchy bites.

Final Verdict On Bug Bulb Light Zapper

Bug Bulb offers a reliable and effective solution that prioritises your comfort and safety. It is a comprehensive protection enclosed in a convenient and user friendly package. It is here to transform your living spaces into a bug free environment and improve your quality of life. Its ability to effectively attract/lure and eradicate bugs without the use of chemicals makes it a safe option for families. Its silent operation and sleek design makes it fit seamlessly into any setting. It is easy to maintain. It also offers health benefits by helping curb the risks of mosquito related diseases, it is versatile, it can be used as a zapper and LED light. It utilises solar and electrical power to charge.

Bug Bulb offers peace of mind and mosquito free environment effortlessly and effectively. It is an indispensable tool for maintaining pleasant, mosquito free outdoor and indoor spaces. Anyone in search of a reliable, eco-friendly and effective solution to curb mosquitoes will find Bug Bulb to be an invaluable addition to their closet and space.

Bug Bulb Reviews

While you’re still seated, contemplating and thinking of Bug Bulb being real or a scam. A good number of smart individuals have already indulged themselves into using this device and are testifying to its doings. Here’s a few

“ If there is anything I’m in love with in this device then, it is the solar panel. The fact that I can just hang it out there in the sun and let it utilize a natural and free source of light to charge is amazing, I must say that I am impressed”……Danish

“My daughter left it outside and it started raining I was like oh my God its gone but then, there it was, it actually came on at first click and I was amazed, my daughter was like the damn device is waterproof….look at that, an IPX6 waterproof rating which has proven to be true. I give Bug Bulb thumbs up……Tasha

“I’d just say, turn it on, relax and watch it do its job while you are likely to fall asleep because it’s actually noiseless. For me, when I want to sleep peacefully and comfortably, I keep my buddy (Bug Bulb) right beside me and zoom, off I go”…..Ceecee

