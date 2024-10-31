Budget Changes Across The UK: A New Era of Investment and Stability

The recent budget announcement across the UK marks a significant shift in fiscal policy, aiming to restore stability and promote growth in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. With record funding allocations and a commitment to protect working people’s living standards, the Chancellor’s proposals are designed to lay the groundwork for a brighter economic future.

Key Takeaways

Record funding for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, with significant increases through the Barnett formula.

No increase in National Insurance, income tax, or VAT for working people.

Substantial investments in infrastructure, security, and public services.

Focus on economic growth through targeted funding and support for local projects.

Record Funding Allocations

The Chancellor announced unprecedented funding for each of the devolved nations:

Northern Ireland: £18.2 billion for 2025/26, including an additional £1.5 billion through the Barnett formula. Scotland: £47.7 billion for 2025/26, with £3.4 billion from the Barnett formula. Wales: £21 billion for 2025/26, featuring a £1.7 billion top-up through the Barnett formula.

These allocations are the largest in real terms since devolution, aimed at revitalising public services and supporting local economies.

Protecting Working People

The budget prioritises the living standards of working individuals across the UK:

National Living Wage : Increase from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour from April 2025.

: Increase from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour from April 2025. National Minimum Wage : Record rise for 18 to 20-year-olds from £8.60 to £10 per hour.

: Record rise for 18 to 20-year-olds from £8.60 to £10 per hour. Tax Stability : No changes to National Insurance or VAT, ensuring that working people do not face higher taxes in their payslips.

: No changes to National Insurance or VAT, ensuring that working people do not face higher taxes in their payslips. Fuel Duty: A freeze on fuel duty for one year, saving motorists an estimated £3 billion.

Investment in Growth

The budget outlines a commitment to economic growth through various initiatives:

City and Growth Deals : Continued investment in local projects to stimulate economic activity.

: Continued investment in local projects to stimulate economic activity. Enhanced Investment Zones : Development of zones to attract businesses and create jobs.

: Development of zones to attract businesses and create jobs. Digital Infrastructure: Over £500 million allocated for digital projects to improve connectivity in underserved areas.

Fiscal Responsibility and Fairness

While the budget aims to protect working people, it also addresses the need for fiscal responsibility:

Increased National Insurance for Employers : Rate to rise by 1.2 percentage points to 15%.

: Rate to rise by 1.2 percentage points to 15%. Capital Gains Tax : Adjustments to rates, with increases for higher earners.

: Adjustments to rates, with increases for higher earners. Inheritance Tax Reforms: Thresholds fixed until April 2030, with changes to ensure fairness in wealth transfer.

Conclusion

The recent budget changes across the UK represent a pivotal moment in fiscal policy, focusing on stability, growth, and fairness. With record funding and a commitment to protect working people’s living standards, the government aims to rebuild the economy and foster a brighter future for all citizens.