BTS Secures Role as Global A2P SMS Aggregator for BBIX and SoftBank Corp.

Business Telecommunications Services, Inc., a leading provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players, announced on Monday that it has been appointed as the exclusive international A2P SMS aggregator for BBIX, Inc. (BBIX), a wholly owned subsidiary and the official international A2P SMS gateway of SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank). This agreement shows an important milestone in the five-year partnership between BTS, BBIX, and SoftBank, enabling seamless and innovative international communication solutions.

BTS said that as the exclusive aggregator, it will be the official channel for terminating international A2P SMS traffic to the SoftBank network.

Andrés Proaño, EVP & CRO of BTS, commented, “Becoming the exclusive aggregator of A2P SMS for BBIX and SoftBank marks an important milestone in our partnership, which began over five years ago. This collaboration reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared commitment to driving innovation in global communications. With many more strategic initiatives ahead, such as Open Connectivity eXchange (OCX), Roaming Peering eXchange (RPX), and advanced AI solutions, this agreement is a key step forward in a partnership poised for even greater growth and success.”

Hideyuki Sasaki, President & CEO of BBIX, remarked, “As a trusted partner, we are pleased to expand our collaboration with BTS to ensure the seamless aggregation of global A2P SMS traffic. By combining our strengths and complementary expertise, we are delivering a secure and reliable solution that enhances the SoftBank network and supports the evolving needs of our global partners.”

Norioki Sekiguchi, Vice President of SoftBank Corp.’s Global Business Division, said, “As a trusted partner and joint venture collaborator, BTS has consistently demonstrated the capabilities and expertise we need to support SoftBank’s global communications strategy. By leveraging BBIX as our official gateway, BTS will ensure the seamless and secure aggregation of international A2P SMS traffic to our network, enabling us to deliver greater reliability and performance for our customers worldwide.”

The Partnership

This partnership has charged all communications providers to route their traffic destined for SoftBank through BTS, ensuring seamless and secure delivery. The agreement has also solidified BTS’s leadership in the global messaging space and underscores the ongoing collaboration between BTS, BBIX, and SoftBank. Together, they continue to lead innovative and scalable solutions that address the dynamic needs of the global communications industry, the company said in a statement.

About BTS

BTS is a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players. Leveraging its proprietary S1 Platform and an international network of 400+ direct partners, BTS delivers advanced AI-driven solutions specializing in voice, messaging, cloud communications, and innovative services that drive growth for MNOs, carriers, digital players, and hyperscalers. BTS powers 18+ billion voice minutes annually across 180+ countries, with extensive cloud telephony coverage in 90+ hard-to-reach markets and global reach for messaging services.

About BBIX

BBIX was established in 2003 to be a carrier-free internet exchange (IX) provider headquartered in Japan and serving Asia, Europe, and the US. It provides various connectivity services such as IX, Roaming Peering eXchange (RPX), Open Connectivity eXchange (OCX), as well as A2P SMS solutions. BBIX has established itself as one of the leading IXs in Asia, with a growing membership and an expanding global footprint.