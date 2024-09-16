BTech Online Program Is Valid In India?

Most universities provide Online BTech for working professionals programs. As the name of the program suggests it is meant for working professionals who have completed their 3-year diploma certificate in engineering. Is Online BTech Valid in India? Online BTech Courses an invalid in India according to the AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) and the order of the honorable Supreme Court of India. Both stated the reason that technical programs need to be learned under the supervision of well-qualified teachers. Hence, BTech Flexible Timing programs are introduced to upgrade the technical skills of working professionals.

What is an Online BTech Flexible Timing Program?

BTech Flexible Timing program is a 3-year undergraduate engineering program where students are directly promoted to the second of the program on the basis of their 3-year polytechnic diploma certificate. This program is helpful to those candidates who have valid diploma certificates and working experience in their field.

BTech for Working Professionals prepares candidates for higher roles when they are allowed to work on their skills under the experts. Moreover, B.Tech Distance provides a much-needed platform for those who want to make tremendous growth in their profession.

Benefits of Enrolling for Online BTech Flexible Time Shifts Program

How BTech Online Flexible programs are helpful for the growth of an individual? Let’s find the advantages of Online BTech flexible timing program to make one’s career successful:

Undergraduate degree: Polytechnic diploma certificate holders can easily earn their undergraduate degree in 3 years. Due to foundation knowledge about the subject students are directly promoted to the 2nd year of the BTech program.

Working professionals: Working professionals with basic skills can apply for higher degree while continuing their jobs if they apply for the online flexible program dedicated to working professionals. Such learners can manage simultaneously their jobs with advanced education in engineering.

Advanced Skills: Polytechnic diploma holders can apply for expert knowledge and skills through an online BTech graduation program.

Live Classes: Students attend live classes conducted by acclaimed professors and industry experts to transfer their knowledge and share their working experience of facing real problems.

Industry-oriented curriculum: lectures are imparted through virtual labs, project work, and field learning. Students learn from real case studies to improve their caliber.

Specialization Available for Online BTech for Working Professionals

The most preferred specialization of BTech is available for working Professionals or the Lateral Entry program. Here is the list for the convenience of the readers to pursue a 3 years engineering graduation degree program:

B.Tech in Civil Engineering Lateral Entry

B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering Lateral Entry

B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering Lateral Entry

B.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering Lateral Entry

B.Tech in Mechanical & Automobile Engineering Lateral Entry

Who is Eligible for the Online BTech Flexible Timing Course?

Anyone who needs to know whether are eligible for the BTech Flexible Timing program can check the admission criteria to enroll for the program:

Applicants must have completed their 3-year polytechnic diploma of engineering in the relevant discipline.

They must have 24 months or over working experience in the related engineering profession.

There are universities that don’t conduct any admission test for BTech for Working Professionals like Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth University and Shri Venkateshwara University

No age restriction.

Students are suggested to check the eligibility criteria when deciding to enroll for the BTech Lateral Entry/ Working professional courses.

Top Online BTech Flexible Program Universities For Admission

Students can enroll for universities if they want to complete an undergraduate degree in engineering. A way to attract more opportunities and better positions to serve the engineering domain. Check the list of the best Online BTech Lateral Entry program for working professionals:

Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth University

Shri Venkateshwara University

Sanskriti University

Glagotias University

KR Mangalam University

College Vidya

College Vidya is an online platform that helps students to find online universities that provide a valid degree according to the guidelines of the UGC. It is essential for applicants to check the validation of the colleges to pursue an online BTech degree. Thus College Vidya guides students to enroll in the university that is accepted and valid by the companies and other educational institutions. Other services offered by the College Vidya:

CV Compare Feature

CV Consultation

CV Placement Support

CV Network Community

Conclusion

The program is recommended for those who have completed their polytechnic diploma and want to study more to new and better job opportunities. They can apply for a flexible time shift program after obtaining their BTech diploma in polytechnics.