BTC Whales Are Loading Up—Massive Rally Predicted! Top Cryptos to Watch Now

The crypto market is on the cusp of another rally, and investors are getting set to take full advantage of it. This is due to Bitcoin’s boom, a development that has sent BTC whales buying copious amounts of Bitcoin. But Bitcoin is not the only coin investors are keeping an eye on– Rollblock is also heating up, and Binance Coin is on the minds of many as well. Veteran investors believe these are the crypto to watch during this period. This article explains why you should pay attention to them.

A surging revolution in the GambleFi market

Unknown to most people, the GambleFi market is worth an astonishing $500 billion. In fact, this market is on course to hit $1 trillion in a few years, and Rollblock is well-positioned to dominate the space. This is because the online crypto casino integrates blockchain technology into its processes to provide a provably fair gaming experience for gamblers.

Rollblock users play without anxiety and worry because the platform is committed to trust and transparency. Every betting odd, stake, transaction, and other important metrics are recorded on the blockchain, which makes them immutable and makes Rollblock incapable of sharp practices.

Since this feature is very rare in the GambleFi space, Rollblock effectively qualifies as a crypto to watch out for. Its presale is tearing things up, having raised $6 million for investors alone. And it should, since it’s got an attractive entry price of $0.0036, with the potential for a significant price appreciation in the upcoming crypto surge.

BTC price prediction sends the crypto market on a bullish run

Ever since Bitcoin hit a new all-time high close to $100k, BTC price predictions have gone through the roof. Several people believe a rally to $150K is imminent, while others expect a correction.

However, one thing is clear: the crypto market is set to embark on a massive price rally! This is due to the massive influence Bitcoin has on prices. With Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor about to pour billions into BTC, things could get crazy any time soon.

Will BNB ride the upcoming crypto boom?

Binance Coin appreciated handsomely over the last year. It rode a bull wave to hit an ATH of $700, but that was its highlight for the year. BNB only appreciated modestly during the last post-US election boom, and this leaves much room for doubts.

After appreciating to an impressive $600 last March, BNB has traded mostly in a straight line. It dropped below $500 but struggled to break a resistance level of $600. After Donald Trump’s victory, most coins shot through the roof, but BNB barely crossed $700. This doesn’t inspire confidence in its ability to ride the upcoming crypto bull run.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s rally is surely going to set the crypto market on an extremely bullish momentum and Rollblock tops the coins to watch out for during this period. Unlike Bitcoin and BNB, it has an affordable entry price of $0.036. Also, going by their recent price history Rollblock is more likely to ride the upcoming wave than BNB. This makes it the ideal crypto investment for ambitious investors. If you missed out on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana when they were worth less than a dollar, Rollblock has provided a brand new opportunity to join a revolutionary movement that is heading to the top. Don’t miss out on it.

