BTC Price Prediction: Robert Kiyosaki’s Bullish $350K vs. Aksel Kibar’s Bearish $60K – Which Crypto Is Best For Worst and Best Scenarios?

Bitcoin’s future price trajectory is a hot topic among experts. While Robert Kiyosaki envisions a bullish $350K surge, Aksel Kibar BTC Price predicts a bearish $60K fallback. These divergent views highlight the uncertainty surrounding crypto markets, making platforms like DTX Exchange essential for investors.

But what does this mean for investors? Should you hold, buy, or explore alternative cryptocurrencies? In this article, we’ll analyze these predictions and explore the best strategies to navigate both worst-case and best-case scenarios.

Kiyosaki Plans to Keep Buying Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known investor and author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently tweeted about BTC Price prediction and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. In his tweet, Kiyosaki criticized Fink and reaffirmed his strong belief in Bitcoin, predicting a price of $350,000 for the cryptocurrency.

Kiyosaki claimed that BlackRock’s CEO has been “dumping Bitcoin,” likely referring to a recent $188 million outflow from BlackRock’s IBIT spot Bitcoin ETF. He suggested this was part of a strategy to suppress BTC Price prediction’s price so larger investors, or “whales,” can buy it for less than $100,000.

Despite these moves, Kiyosaki stated he would never trust an ETF like BlackRock’s to hold his BTC Price prediction. Instead, he prefers to store Bitcoin in his own wallet and plans to keep buying more. According to him, BTC Price prediction’s value continues to rise in an unstable economic environment, making it a reliable asset for the future.

Bitcoin to $350,000 in 2025 and DTX Rise?

Kiyosaki also repeated his bold prediction that Bitcoin will reach $350,000 next year. He first made this claim 10 days ago, linking it to the fact that the U.S. will soon have a pro-Bitcoin president.

This president, according to Kiyosaki, supports crypto, accepted Bitcoin donations during the campaign, and has promised to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve. He even mentioned the possibility of pardoning Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who has been in prison since 2013.

Another coin that could experience a similar rise is DTX. Before its official listing, DTX Exchange has already introduced several products for its users, including:

Phoenix Wallet: A secure custody solution for managing crypto, stocks, and forex. It is available on the DTX website.

VulcanX Testnet: Currently live and accessible to users.

Listing on CoinMarketCap: DTX Exchange is already listed on CoinMarketCap, providing greater visibility and accessibility.

Bitcoin on the Edge: Will It Drop to $65K Before Trump’s Inauguration?

Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to climb back to $100,000 after a sharp drop from its all-time high of $108,000 to $91,900, caused by massive liquidations.

Analyst Aksel Kibar believes Bitcoin is now holding onto a critical support range between $97,041 and $93,806. If it falls below this range, the price could drop to $65,000 before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Over 33,000 BTC, worth $3.23 billion, have been moved to centralized exchanges, which could signal upcoming selling pressure.

On the other hand, according to BlockBeats, data shared by BitcoinNews on December 29 shows that Bitcoin ETFs have attracted net inflows of $36.8 billion in 2024. In comparison, gold ETFs saw much smaller net inflows of $454 million, meaning Bitcoin ETF inflows are 81 times higher than those of gold ETFs.

DTX Exchange: A Unique Opportunity for Early Investors

Many utility tokens are primarily owned by large investment firms. When regular traders enter the market, these major investors often sell their holdings, causing token prices to drop. Additionally, some projects release their tokens gradually, which can dilute individual holdings over time.

DTX Exchange stands out from the crowd. Upon its full launch on platforms like Uniswap, Binance, and Bybit, DTX’s price is expected to reach $0.20. Currently priced at $0.14, early buyers could see their investment grow by up to 80% after listing.

Investors in earlier funding rounds have already seen gains of 500%. With over $10.7 million raised and the presale entering stage 7, more than 300,000 wallet addresses have joined the DTX Exchange journey, showcasing strong market interest.

For more information about DTX Exchange (DTX), check out the links below.

