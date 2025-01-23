BTC Hits All-Time High and PEPETO Nears $4 Million Presale

On the day of President Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a new all-time high value, hitting the $109,114 peak. However, the largest coin by market cap has since faced price corrections, now settling around $102,610 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, memecoin frenzy Pepeto (PEPETO) is edging closer to presale records, surpassing $3.8 million.

Bitcoin Clocks New ATH, Consolidates Just Above $100K

BTC’s price has remained above the $100,000 mark since Monday, driven partly by increased optimism among investors following the inauguration of POTUS Trump. Market analysts have pointed to Trump’s pro-crypto economic policies as a catalyst that could propel the broader crypto market into months of price uptrends.

On-chain data from CryptoQuant suggests growing investor interest, with Bitcoin’s exchange netflow consistently in the negative for months, signaling a rise in accumulation among investors, and a bullish sentiment in the long term.

Despite its recent performance, experts warn of potential price corrections in the near term. Bitcoin is currently navigating a period of consolidation around the $102k to $105k price levels, with analysts highlighting the role of institutional interest and macroeconomic factors in shaping its trajectory.

Pepeto Nears $4 million Presale Record

While Bitcoin continues to tread the bullish cycle, buoyed by investor optimism, crypto enthusiasts are getting ready to welcome a new memecoin project in the market. Dubbed “The God of Frogs,” PEPETO has already amassed $3.8 million in its presale, with projections suggesting it could surpass $4 million soon.

Unlike many memecoins that rely solely on hype, PEPETO combines its meme appeal with functional innovations, setting itself apart in a crowded market.

https://x.com/pepetocoin/status/1874260504891240897?s=46

Market analysts are bullish on the Pepeto ecosystem because of several features, including a zero-fee exchange for trading memecoins, a cross-chain bridge enabling seamless swaps across blockchains, and staking rewards offering an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 484%. These elements aim to provide both utility and incentives, bolstering the community’s engagement with the project.

PepetoSwap and Deflationary Tokenomics

PEPETO’s flagship exchange, PepetoSwap, is gearing up for its official launch following the presale. The exchange prioritizes transparency and fairness, vowing to list only tokens that meet stringent standards. Leveraging Web3Toolkit technology, PepetoSwap facilitates secure token claims and staking, boosting user confidence and participation.

The project’s tokenomics are designed for sustainable growth, with 30% of the total token supply allocated for staking rewards, encouraging holders to maintain their positions. An additional 20% is reserved for brand campaigns, including influencer partnerships and social media outreach, while 7.5% is dedicated to ongoing product development.

To address concerns about token oversupply, PEPETO has announced that 32 million tokens will be minted per block on the Ethereum network over the next two years. This gradual release strategy aims to balance market demand and maintain token value.

During the presale phase, PEPETO tokens are priced at $0.000000106 and can be purchased using ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit/debit cards.

Post-presale, the token is expected to list on major cryptocurrency exchanges, significantly increasing its exposure and liquidity. Join the PEPETO presale by following the project’s official website here.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of memecoins with a powerful utility-driven ecosystem. It features a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge for seamless swaps, and staking rewards designed to support the next generation of tokens.

