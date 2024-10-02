Brooklynn Chandler Willy, Financial Consultant, Offers Financial Guidance Through Economic Hardship

Managing your finances today is often more complex and difficult than ever before. Prices are inflating across the country, only making it harder to truly stretch your dollar. Worrying about how to best conserve your money is no way to thrive. That’s why the services of a great and reliable financial consultant, like Brooklynn Chandler Willy and her Texas Financial Advisory team, are so invaluable. These expert financial consultants and financial advisors (San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Beeville, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Portland) take the worry and stress off your shoulders and put it squarely on their own, helping you to make educated and informed financial decisions with things like their FREE TFA FINANCIAL ROADMAP.

The Long-Term Benefits of Having a Financial Consultant

The Texas Financial Advisory team believes there are far-reaching positive benefits for their clients to get opinions from several sources with diverse backgrounds, education, and experience. There is immense value in holistic financial planning rather than transactional financial planning, and Texas Financial Advisory is here to help, with their bespoke TFA financial roadmaps. As Brooklynn says, “No one strategy fits everyone, which is why every client gets our undivided attention—from planning to execution to follow-up. We take a proactive approach to helping you develop a strategy to address your financial goals and objectives, using the most efficient methods available. We want to keep you on track toward a meaningful and purpose-driven financial future.”

Using a Financial Advisor: The Perks of Holistic Financial Planning

Holistic financial planning tends to take a goal-driven approach to financial planning. A financial advisor helps their clients determine their goals, what point they are at in achieving those goals, and what the next steps are to meet those goals. Your financial consultant will also help you determine whether your goals are realistic for your lifestyle.

Holistic financial planning takes a top-down approach to broadly consider:

Budgeting

Saving

Spending

Investing needs

Traditional financial planning, on the other hand, tends to prioritize short-term gains over long-term financial confidence. With traditional financial planning, advisors take a comprehensive look at an entity and plan transactions to help manage associated risks.

Texas Financial Advisory helps their clients plan for their future with holistic financial planning, as they see the many benefits of this approach. With holistic financial planning, the main objective is to help clients meet their long-term financial goals. This approach creates a relationship with the client where the financial advisor will frequently monitor and reevaluate the client’s progress towards major goals.

The History of the Texas Financial Advisory

Brooklynn started the Texas Financial Advisory firm in January of 2008 after the law firm she worked for unexpectedly closed. She graduated from law school in 2005 and was working for a small law practice. To earn some extra money at that job, she would prepare estate plans for a local financial advisor who referred their clients to her. As Brooklynn says, “It was working with those clients, that I realized the different sides of the financial industries.”

For a Financial Advisor, there were two options to pursue:

The retail/broker-dealer world, where the financial consultant is limited to the products or services sponsored by their employer, and those products tend to be loaded with hidden fees or commissions to incentivize the financial advisor to sell those products.

The independent Registered Investment Advisory world, which works directly for clients on a fiduciary basis and is compensated through a flat fee or fee-based model.

Ultimately, Brooklyn “chose the path of the least traveled,” opting to become an independently Registered Investment Advisor and start her own firm. She started the Texas Financial Advisory firm with only $6000 in January 2008. She further details that “Being a woman-owned advisory firm is a minority business in this industry,” and has presented its own unique set of challenges.

The Future for Texas Financial Advisory

The team of professional financial advisors at Texas Financial Advisory plans to grow and plant offices in and around Central/South Texas. As Brooklynn says, “Our goal is to be a firm with a billion dollars in managed accounts by 2035.” They continue to help clients meet their financial goals with holistic financial planning.

Investment advisory services are offered through Queen B Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor, which does business as (d/b/a) Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products, tax preparation services, and estate planning services are offered through Texas Insurance Advisory, Texas Tax Advisory, and Texas Estate Advisory, respectively, all of which also do business as Texas Financial Advisory. Insurance products, tax preparation, and estate planning are separate from investment advisory services. Neither Queen B Advisors nor Texas Financial Advisory offers tax or legal advice. Please consult the appropriate professional regarding your circumstances.

