Broadcom has unveiled the first-ever 3.5D F2F technology for AI XPUs.

Takeaway points

Broadcom unveils first-ever 3.5D F2F technology for AI XPUs.

The 3.5D XDSiP combines more than 6000 mm² of silicon and up to 12 high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale.

With more than five 3.5D products in development, a majority of Broadcom’s consumer AI customers have acquired the 3.5D XDSiP platform technology.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductors, enterprise software, and security solutions.

Broadcom Industry’s First 3.5D

Broadcom Inc. on Thursday announced the availability of its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP™) platform technology, enabling consumer AI customers to develop next-generation custom accelerators (XPUs). The 3.5D XDSiP combines more than 6000 mm² of silicon and up to 12 high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks in one packaged device to enable high-efficiency, low-power computing for AI at scale. Broadcom has achieved a significant milestone by developing and launching the industry’s first Face-to-Face (F2F) 3.5D XPU.

The immense computational power required for training generative AI models relies on massive clusters of 100,000 growing to 1 million XPUs, the company said.

Frank Ostojic, Senior Vice President and General Manager, ASIC Products Division, Broadcom, commented, “Advanced packaging is critical for next generation XPU clusters as we hit the limits of Moore’s Law. In close collaboration with our customers, we have created a 3.5D XDSiP platform on top of the technology and tools from TSMC and EDA partners. By stacking chip components vertically, Broadcom’s 3.5D platform enables chip designers to pair the right fabrication processes for each component while shrinking the interposer and package size, leading to significant improvements in performance, efficiency, and cost.”

Dr. Kevin Zhang, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Global Sales and Deputy Co-COO, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, remarked, “TSMC and Broadcom have collaborated closely over the past several years to bring together TSMC’s most advanced logic processes and 3D chip stacking technologies with Broadcom’s design expertise. We look forward to productizing this platform to unleash AI innovations and enable future growth.”

Other comment

Naoki Shinjo, SVP and Head of Advanced Technology Development, Fujitsu, said, “With over a decade-long partnership, Fujitsu and Broadcom have successfully brought multiple generations of high-performance computing ASICs to the market. Broadcom’s latest 3.5D platform enables Fujitsu’s next-generation 2-nanometer Arm-based processor, FUJITSU-MONAKA, to achieve high performance, low power consumption and lower cost.”

Broadcom 3.5D

According to the report, with more than five 3.5D products in development, a majority of Broadcom’s consumer AI customers have acquired the 3.5D XDSiP platform technology with production shipments starting February 2026.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.