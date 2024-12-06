Bringing Innovation to Conveyancing: The Power of Data-Driven Client Matching with reallymoving and Conveyancer Plus

The conveyancing process has long been a labyrinth of paperwork, legal jargon, and endless waiting. Fortunately, that need no longer be the case with reallymoving, a platform dedicated to revamping the conveyancing solicitor search process throughout the UK.

Now, with Conveyancer Plus using reallymoving as its exclusive lead generation partner, the duo seeks to change how data-driven client matching works for both law firms and clients themselves. More than simply shuttling clients towards the closest law firm, this partnership seeks to create a synergy that bases itself upon advanced analytics to streamline the entire process.

This partnership means that clients can now expect a smoother, faster, and more personalised conveyancing experience.

“The real power here,” says George Levett, co-founder of Conveyancer Plus, “is the ability to use data to match clients with firms perfectly suited to their property transaction requirements, saving countless hours of research and prospecting. Need to complete quickly and on a budget? We have the perfect solicitor. Are you struggling to find a solicitor on the panel for a specific mortgage lender? These are examples of scenarios that the typical buyer or seller looking for conveyancing services endures.”

Unravelling the Mystery of Client-Firm Matching

Matching clients with the right law firm has traditionally been a murky process, often relying on luck or personal recommendations. Conveyancer Plus, with reallymoving’s endorsement, turns this mystique into a science.

Analysing a multitude of data points from client preferences to historical transaction data, the system can predict which firms are best suited to handle specific cases, reducing the risk of delays or legal complications.

This methodology of matching is meant to extend beyond superficial data points, delving into the details of specific property types, client expectations, and the transaction itself. For example, if a client is buying a leasehold property, the system can match them with firms known for their focus on leasehold conveyancing, thus creating a beneficial system that will speed up the overall process for clients.

“It’s like having a legal matchmaker who understands the ins-and-outs of property law,” says Edward, a tech enthusiast who recently used the service. “The time saved and the reduction in stress is incredible.“

The Future of Conveyancing: Efficiency and Transparency

With the introduction of real-time tracking and digital signatures, clients now have direct access to their case’s progress, reducing the anxiety often associated with property transactions. The partnership between reallymoving and Conveyancer Plus is seen as among the first of its kind within the conveyancing world, promising to both expedite the process while simultaneously making it more client-focused.

Such a novel use of technology in this partnership stems from the companies’ shared desire to use the full potential of data to streamline operations, from client onboarding to case management and beyond.

“More than just streamlining, our partnership is meant to be a showcase of what’s possible with the technology we currently have. Every step is made clearer, every interaction more meaningful, and every transaction smoother,” explains PJ Singh, co-founder of Conveyancer Plus.



Conveyancing for the most-part is misunderstood and can be confusing to the average consumer looking for these services. An array of misinformation and a non-transparent quoting process certainly does not help, but the team here recognises the additional information at our disposal from the outset helps to manage the expectations in a clearer way, therefore creating less ambiguity leading to less issues and faster completion times.

In this new age of conveyancing, the collaboration between reallymoving and Conveyancer Plus is expected to completely revitalise an otherwise stale and age-old process. With their combined strengths, the two companies are achieving more than just matching clients with firms. Together, they are crafting a new direction for property law, one where efficiency, precision, and client satisfaction are prioritised.

Photo Credit by Conveyancer Plus