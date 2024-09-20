Bridging AI, DePIN, and Web3 — A discussion with Rock Zhang, Founder of Network3

Tapping into the combined power and value of emerging technologies is the best-case scenario. Primarily when it concerns areas like AI and Web3, which seem to extend each other’s scope significantly.

I had the pleasure of picking Network3 Founder, Rock Zhang’s brains on this matter. We discussed how DePIN enhances AI, how Network3 helps with that, and more. Let’s dive in.

Welcome, Rock. Please share your journey with our readers to begin.

Sure. I’m Rock Zhang, the founder of Network3. We’re building a dedicated Layer-2 solution for AI based on a decentralized physical network architecture and the Web3 stack.

Earlier, I founded Rock TechX to empower everyday users with a range of security and privacy-enhancing tools like Hotspot VPN, Unlimited Proxy, etc. I’ve also worked with prominent Web2 firms like iHealth Labs, SocialBook, Anchorfree, and Qihoo 360 in various capacities.

I got my Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the Beijing Institute of Technology, a Master’s in Internet Marketing from Beihang University, and an Executive MBA from National University of Singapore. Plus I studied business at Stanford.

Helping build safe, secure, and fair digital systems is my mission. That’s what brought me to decentralized tech and physical architecture.

What is the significance of decentralized networks in the context of emerging technologies like AI, etc.?

Over 72% of businesses worldwide are using AI in some capacity according to McKinsey’s The state of AI in early 2024 report. It shows how AI can be one of the most widely adopted and integrated sectors after the Internet.

But right now, around four to five Big Tech firms like OpenAI, IBM, Google, or Amazon have a monopolistic control over AI’s evolution and narrative. We know how dangerous that is from Web2’s history. The needs and interests of grassroots users, devs will be completely left out if it continues this way.

Decentralized physical infrastructure—i.e., DePIN—and efficient implementation of the broader Web3 stack are key to putting AI in the hands of the masses, rather than elite corporations.

Tiny AI models that can run on edge devices are the future. They will reduce the excessive dependence on centralized frameworks which is the root of all security and privacy concerns facing legacy AI.

By combining AI with blockchain-powered decentralized networks, we’ll make immense progress towards a transparent, user-centric, and inclusive digital ecosystem.

You say tiny AI models will run on edge devices. How will that work and why does it matter?

Great question. EdgeAI is the bleeding edge of AI research and development. The idea is to deploy and run AI models directly on devices like smartphones, etc. This reduces latency and improves the response time significantly because the data is processed locally, not on the cloud.

Localized data processing is also great for reducing bandwidth requirements and enhancing the privacy and security of AI systems overall. Using real-time data makes the training process more efficient as well. AI tools can thus become more accurate.

But it defeats the purpose if EdgeAI runs on proprietary, centralized hardware produced by corporations. You won’t get the privacy and security benefits of EdgeAI by running it, say, on Amazon’s Alexa.

That’s why DePIN and EdgeAI are codependent. From security to fair incentives or rewards for hardware providers, value creators, etc.

Awesome! How does Network3 bring this vision to life?

Network3 brings EdgeAI, DePIN, and Web3 together. We’re building a globally distributed resource network that AI devs can use for authenticated, anonymous computing and data transmission.

End-users can contribute internet bandwidth, IP address, data sets, and their device’s computing power on our protocol to earn token rewards.

By the end of 2024, there will be over 200 billion smart devices worldwide, according to some estimates. Rather than weapons of mass surveillance and manipulation, our mission is to convert these into value-generating physical assets.

AI devs and startups get a secure and cost-effective platform to build on their terms, without any centralized gatekeepers. They can prioritize user privacy and autonomy by leveraging the Certificateless Signcryption (CLSC) algorithm and so on.

Besides innovators, Network3 also lowers entry barriers for end-users. Running a node is super easy. You can get started with a few clicks and you don’t need technical skills to do that. This is crucial for wider adoption and usability.

That’s great. Tell us a bit about the Network3 ecosystem.

Of course. We’re lucky to have an expanding group of partners who share our vision of literally putting AI in everyone’s pocket.

To name some, IoTex Mask, Particle, PredX, Inferix, and QuestN are some of the names. We recently partnered with SFT Protocol, for instance, while the number of Network3 nodes crossed 310K.

With the sellout launch of the first batch of N3 Edge V1, we currently have over 1800 devices on-chain on Network3 and are a top three DePIN projects by earnings. These are empowering AI devs and users in 185+ countries.

Where to from here? Both for Network3 and DePIN-AI in general.

Only forward, if you ask me.

We’re seeing strong adoption and participation from the community and that’s our biggest strength right now. Besides the innovation.

As for AI and DePIN, both sectors are going pretty strong. AI dApps now have over 29% market dominance per DappRadar’s recent report. This puts them ahead of gaming as a Web3 adoption catalyst.

The combined market cap of top DePIN projects is also nearly $18 billion already.

A massive value unlock is happening right now and at Network3, we’re leading this move along with our community, partners, and peers.

In all I’m pretty optimistic about where things are headed. The tools to challenge and break value-sucking monopolies are now in place.

Now it’s about using them well so that grassroots entities can reap the benefits they’ve been denied for long. It’s worth all the effort.