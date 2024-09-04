BOWA Construction Completes Historic Northeast Cargo Facility at O’Hare Airport, Boosting Chicago’s Global Trade Hub

Chicago, IL – August 29 – In a milestone achievement for both the city of Chicago and the nation’s construction industry, BOWA Construction has successfully completed the Northeast Cargo Facility at O’Hare International Airport. This project is a significant addition to O’Hare’s rapidly expanding cargo infrastructure, reinforcing its position as the top U.S. airport by trade value. The project also marks a historic first: the facility is the largest of its kind in the U.S. to be built by an African-American-owned general contractor.

This momentous achievement was celebrated by city officials, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee, alongside leaders from BOWA, WFS, and Realterm. BOWA CEO and President Nosa Ehimwenman highlighted the complexity of the project and the perseverance of his team, stating, “The scale and complexity of this facility challenged us to push our boundaries, innovate, and work intentionally with the diverse partners we chose for this project.”

The newly completed Northeast Cargo Facility spans 130,000 square feet and includes two additional aircraft parking positions. The space is equipped to handle up to a dozen jumbo freighters daily and can process over 100,000 metric tons of cargo annually, significantly boosting the airport’s operational capacity. With sustainability at the forefront, the building’s roof also houses over 2,500 solar panels, generating 1.25 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, marking a major step forward for green initiatives at O’Hare.

A Symbol of Progress and Diversity

What sets this project apart is not only its contribution to O’Hare’s growing cargo operations but also its commitment to diversity. The third and final phase of the project, developed by Realterm, achieved a remarkable 55% participation rate for minority- and women-owned businesses. Over $23 million of the $43 million project cost was spent with diverse firms, solidifying BOWA’s leadership in fostering inclusivity in the construction industry.

BOWA’s intentional selection of minority and women-owned subcontractors has set a new standard for major infrastructure projects in Chicago. “This was not just a significant feat for our organization, but for all the other project partners,” said Tim Scholten, SVP of BOWA Construction. “We are grateful for their commitment in getting us to the finish line.”

The project created 340 full-time construction jobs and 180 permanent jobs, providing a lasting economic boost to the local community.

Pioneering Sustainability in Aviation Infrastructure

Sustainability was a core focus in the design and construction of the Northeast Cargo Facility. Alongside its expanded cargo capacity, the facility incorporates green technology to reduce its environmental impact. The rooftop solar array, consisting of over 2,500 panels, is projected to generate 1.25 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually—enough to power hundreds of homes each year. This investment in renewable energy aligns with global trends toward greener infrastructure, particularly in aviation, where airports are adopting energy-efficient practices to lower carbon emissions.

This emphasis on sustainability highlights O’Hare’s leadership in both cargo and environmental responsibility, reflecting the broader industry’s shift toward more eco-friendly operations. The project serves as a model for integrating renewable energy into large-scale infrastructure.

A Major Trend in Aviation and Global Logistics

The completion of the Northeast Cargo Facility comes at a time when global trade and logistics are becoming increasingly central to economic growth. With international supply chains under constant pressure and demand for air freight services on the rise, airports like O’Hare are evolving to accommodate the surge in cargo traffic. This expansion positions Chicago as a critical player in the global marketplace.

According to industry data, air cargo volumes have been on the rise post-pandemic, driven by growing e-commerce demand and just-in-time supply chain needs. O’Hare’s strategic expansion mirrors global trends where major airports are rapidly scaling their cargo operations to keep up with global trade.

Looking Ahead

As the aviation industry continues to recover and evolve, the Northeast Cargo Facility positions O’Hare to handle future growth while supporting Chicago’s broader economic development. BOWA Construction’s successful completion of this project not only underscores the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusion but also sets a precedent for minority-led firms participating in high-stakes infrastructure projects nationwide.

For more information about BOWA Construction and its latest projects, visit BOWA Construction and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.