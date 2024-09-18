BotRadar Announces Free Access to AI-Powered Trading Bots for a Limited Time

The interest in the AI-based framework has increased with the introduction of its automated trading solutions tailored for novice and professional traders alike. The clientele of such a platform has now expanded to enhance how everyone develops and builds on their trading sequences with help from AI-driven bots that handle all the trades accurately. As part of promotion and marketing, BotRadar is giving its users free access to premium services. To get the best experience, users are advised to start with $50-$200.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson at BotRadar said, “If the user uses our default setting, they can expect to win 5%- 10% every day on their investment with BotRadar.”

In the case of BotRadar, its automated bots allow users to try out different strategies, thus providing them with a versatile system that can accommodate various trading methods. Options are available to use the report generation sub-system and decide if the created portfolio strategies or generate new ones by indicating trade amounts along with stop losses and take profits. This allows traders enough flexibility and freedom regarding how they want the trading activity to unfold on the P2P platform, as it offers a user-to-user trading experience.

BotRadar’s market ploys included providing new users with premium services subscriptions, ordinarily charged $299 a month, which new entrants can access without any minimum deposit. They can enjoy extra features, including access to and the ability to trade other assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance coin, Solana, dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

The platform’s 24/7 priority support is another premium benefit, along with detailed analytics that help users monitor their performance. BotRadar’s business model is tied directly to user performance, ensuring the platform’s interests align with the success of its traders.

PlayBlock was chosen as the bot’s platform since it has low transaction costs and enables high transactions per second. The platform stores every transaction carried out on the network in a distributed ledger, thus ensuring accountability among users.

Users are rewarded for inviting new traders to the BotRadar platform via an affiliate program, which is a form of user participation. There are also weekly/monthly events where active participating users are rewarded with cash prizes, which can go over $200k. These attributes support building the community and offer extra reasons for people to use the platform.

With the democratization of the industry and the provision of solutions for all types of clients, BotRadar seeks to develop a platform that will provide adequate resources to accommodate any trading style.

