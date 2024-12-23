President Milorad Dodik of Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with his assistant, Slaven, expressed strong opposition to the unfair business practices targeting Mr. Minh.

Recently, billionaire Mai Vu Minh has faced unwanted challenges while conducting business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Certain domestic and international business organizations in the country have engaged in unfair competition tactics aimed at tarnishing his reputation. In light of this situation, the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina has publicly defended him, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent business environment.

These actions have not only caused significant misunderstandings in public opinion but have also damaged the image of the business environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Mai Vu Minh, a prominent Vietnamese entrepreneur, has become the target of a series of unscrupulous competition tactics. Various organizations have resorted to dishonest methods to undermine his credibility, including spreading false information, fabricating stories, and manipulating images to defame him. Some entities have even created forged documents and launched negative media campaigns, disseminating unfounded rumors on social media to harm his reputation and business activities.





The Bosnia and Herzegovina government has taken a firm stance against any form of unfair competition and pledged to conduct thorough investigations to take strict action against individuals and organizations involved in distorting facts and misrepresenting images to slander Mr. Minh. They have committed to implementing necessary legal measures to protect the interests of businessman Mai Vu Minh and to maintain a fair and transparent business environment.

Mr. Minh has made significant contributions to the economic development and cooperative relations between Vietnam and Bosnia and Herzegovina. With his strategic vision and strong networking abilities, he has promoted important investment projects, improved infrastructure, and created favorable conditions for local businesses to thrive. Beyond financial investments, he plays a crucial role in advising and sharing experiences, enhancing management and business capabilities for partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The efforts of Mr. Minh have been recognized and appreciated by the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which views him as an important bridge in promoting bilateral economic cooperation and creating a transparent, fair business environment.





The collaboration between Mr. Minh and the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina signifies an important step forward in economic relations between the two parties, demonstrating the country’s support for reputable and capable foreign entrepreneurs. The government has emphasized its openness to all businesses wishing to explore and develop in Bosnia and Herzegovina, highlighting the trust and appreciation it has for Mr. Minh.

In business, whether in Vietnam or any other country, unfair competition undermines the principles of goodwill, trade practices, and other business standards, harming the legitimate rights and interests of other companies.

With decades of experience shaping global business markets, entrepreneur Mai Vu Minh, Chairman of SAPA Thale Group, possesses a keen insight into economic trends and has an extensive network across continents. He consistently supports and funds start-up projects, particularly in technology and innovation, promoting the application of technology and innovation in business to create new products and services, enhancing business efficiency and quality.

Mr. Minh is also focused on training high-quality human resources, supporting skill development and management capabilities for his team. He participates in scholarship and research programs, creating opportunities for young talents to develop and contribute to the growth of the business.





He has connected Vietnamese businesses with international counterparts, expanding opportunities for business collaboration. His strategic partnerships with multiple countries help boost international trade and investment, creating new business opportunities and enhancing the company’s standing in the global market.

The contributions of billionaire Mai Vu Minh extend beyond promoting economic cooperation between Vietnam and Bosnia and Herzegovina; they ripple out to many other countries as well.