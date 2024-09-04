Borussia Dortmund Backs Crypto Giant BlockDAG! Can They Save the Market from Notcoin’s Fall and DOGS’ Crisis?

In the ever-shifting landscape of the cryptocurrency market, three coins—BlockDAG, Notcoin (NOT), and DOGS—are drawing eyes for diverse reasons.

BlockDAG has entered into a substantial $10 million premium partnership with Borussia Dortmund, a strategic maneuver set to potentially catapult it among the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Concurrently, Notcoin (NOT) confronts volatility with a stark 17% downturn, fueled by negative market reactions following the apprehension of Telegram’s CEO. Contrasting this, DOGS, a meme coin embraced on Telegram, is on the brink of a significant token release poised to influence its market standing considerably.

Forecast for Notcoin (NOT): Charting the Path Post 17% Decline

Notcoin has recently witnessed a sharp decline, plummeting over 17% in a single day, and extending to a loss of more than 20% within two days. This precipitous drop occurred following the arrest of Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, in France, which sparked widespread investor unrest.

Amid growing pessimism, Notcoin’s value has slipped beneath key support thresholds, igniting concerns of further declines. Though there was a short-lived stabilization, persistent selling pressures are nudging its value toward a crucial juncture at $0.00900. A breach here could set off a more profound descent.

DOGS in the Limelight: Can It Weather the Storm?

DOGS is poised for a pivotal moment as it prepares for a Token Generation Event that will unleash 502.48 billion tokens—91.4% of its total supply.

This significant influx, with 72.7% designated for community distribution, could saturate the market and depress its value. This situation puts DOGS at a crossroads, challenging its position as a leading candidate for the best P2E cryptocurrency of 2024. After making waves on exchanges like Gate.io and Binance, DOGS now grapples with the challenge of maintaining its critical support level at $0.001.

BlockDAG’s Partnership with Borussia Dortmund: A Gateway to Global Visibility

Following an impressive $69.5 million in presale revenue, BlockDAG is expanding its reach through a $10 million, three-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund, a well-known giant in the world of German football.

This alliance is more than a simple sponsorship—it’s a bridge connecting BlockDAG with a worldwide audience, transcending the typical boundaries of the crypto world. With a global fanbase tuning into Bundesliga games, BlockDAG plans to leverage stadium LED advertising, joint branding efforts, and star player endorsements to amplify its presence.

Joining forces with a club renowned for its innovation and dedicated fan base, BlockDAG is set to showcase the potential of blockchain technology to soccer enthusiasts worldwide, aiming to engage over 1 million people from Europe to Asia. This strategy could greatly boost BlockDAG’s visibility and presale coin achievements, potentially positioning it alongside giants like Solana and Bitcoin in the crypto elite.

With additional partnerships in the works, BlockDAG is strategically advancing toward significant growth. If successful, BDAG’s value could soar to $1 per coin, delivering an astounding ROI of over 5500% for early buyers in the presale at $0.0178 per coin.

Concluding Insights

BlockDAG, Notcoin, and DOGS each offer distinct prospects within the crypto arena. BlockDAG’s collaboration with Borussia Dortmund could elevate its profile and market cap, potentially ranking it among the top 30 cryptos.

Conversely, Notcoin faces potential further losses amid increasing market pressures, and DOGS confronts a decisive moment with its forthcoming token release, which could either bolster its price or lead to a more significant slump.

Amidst these dynamics, BlockDAG’s partnership stands out as a major talking point in the crypto sphere, even stirring speculation of a future price milestone. With the current 22nd presale batch priced at $0.0178 per coin, those considering this opportunity might find it timely to act before it concludes.

