Boost Your Earnings: HTX’s SmartEarn Offers 6% APY on Futures Accounts

On November 14, HTX announced the upgrade of its Liquid Restaking to SmartEarn, bringing users a more flexible and convenient investment experience with a 6% annualized percentage yield (APY) on the assets in their Futures accounts.

Unlike traditional investment models, SmartEarn features no entry requirement, no lockup period, and flexible redemption, allowing users to earn stable returns while trading. HTX has made a significant breakthrough in both product innovation and user experience.

Highlight 1: No Entry Requirement, No Lockups, and Flexible Redemption

Building on HTX’s Liquid Restaking, SmartEarn offers an easy and flexible investment solution. There’s no need for lockups, meaning that users can earn rewards without compromising liquidity.

No Entry Requirement: Simply open a Futures account on HTX, and you can earn daily rewards by holding or increasing net USDT assets, including available balance, position collateral, and those locked for pending orders. This ensures you receive rewards even while trading, transferring, depositing, or withdrawing.

Flexible Redemption for Rewards: Earnings from SmartEarn are distributed as points, credited on Day T+3. You can redeem your points for USDT anytime and they will be credited to your Spot account for trading. This flexible design enables easy management of assets without worrying about long lockup periods or liquidity issues.

Highlight 2: Maximize Your Earnings with 6% APY, Best Funding Rates, and Exclusive Trading Rewards

With SmartEarn, USDT assets in your Futures account will earn a 6% APY. This competitive rate provides steady and attractive returns while keeping your funds available for other investments or trading.

Benefits for SmartEarn participants include: 1) 6% APY for Futures Balance: Fund your USDT-M Futures account and enjoy an APY of 6%, regardless of whether you’re holding a position. The more you deposit into your Futures account and the longer the funds stay there, the greater your returns. 2) Up to $50,000 in Rewards for Top Traders: During the trading event, participants who reach a cumulative futures trading volume of ≥20,000 USDT will share a prize pool of $300,000 in $HTX. The top trader will receive $50,000 in $HTX. 3) Unbeatable Funding Rates: HTX offers the lowest funding rates and allows you to earn steady yields from funding fee arbitrage in three simple steps.

In the future, HTX will expand SmartEarn to support more account and asset types, providing even greater opportunities for users.

Highlight 3: Simple Earn – A Flexible Way to Earn for Spot Accounts

Spot account users can benefit from Simple Earn. With this feature, users can earn 4%+ APY on their USDT while making deposits, withdrawals, and trades anytime.

HTX’s upgrade of SmartEarn also involves adjustments in its airdrop mechanism. Previously, HTX ran multiple airdrop campaigns, including points like r-EIGEN and r-PUFF, which users can redeem by participating in events. With the launch of SmartEarn, HTX will no longer distribute TRX and $HTX as airdrop rewards, but users can still redeem existing points (e.g., r-EIGEN and r-PUFF) into their Spot accounts.

Try SmartEarn Today: Simple, Flexible, and Rewarding

Getting started with SmartEarn is easy. Simply open your HTX app, tap “SmartEarn” or “Earn – SmartEarn”, and tap “Enable” to start earning daily rewards distributed based on the net USDT assets in your Futures account. You can view your rewards in the form of points on the SmartEarn page and tap “Claim” to redeem them into your Spot account.

HTX’s upgrade of Liquid Restaking to SmartEarn provides users with a more flexible and efficient investment product. With SmartEarn, users can earn stable returns while trading. Assets in Futures accounts can enjoy 6% APY, further enhancing their efficiency. SmartEarn aims to serve a wider range of users, further growing the HTX ecosystem and driving user engagement. Join SmartEarn today for easy and flexible rewards!

