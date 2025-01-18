Bonk Attempts To Try To Reflip Pengu, Fantom Rebrands To Sonic, and Remittix ICO Races Past $3.3M In Record Time

As 2025 kicks off, top altcoins are serving up a rollercoaster, and this exciting spectacle doesn’t appear to be wrapping up soon. In the latest turn of events among top altcoins, the Bonk price rally saw the memecoin reflip Pengu as Fantom Rebrands to Sonic and fast-rising PayFi sensation Remittix raises over $3.3M in a record ICO run.

Below, we’ll explore these top altcoins and the events surrounding each, factors behind their recent market activity, and investment potential for investors seeking the best crypto to buy for sky-high gains.

BURNmas Takes Bonk Price Above PENGU in Solana MemeCoin Showdown

Per data, the BONK price’s latest rally has seen the meme coin reflip Pengu to reclaim the top spot in the Solana ecosystem. BONK also boasts a market cap of $2.18 billion, slightly surpassing PENGU, with a market cap of $2.14 billion.

The recent BONK price rebound is thanks, for the most part, to BONK’s recent token burn event, BURNmas. This project burned 1,69 billion BONK tokens following confirmation from the project community. An X post by the project revealed how BONK developers raised 1,69 billion tokens during the Christmas BURNmas event and the DAO multisig vote to burn all of these tokens. The tokens burned represent roughly 1,8% of the total BONK token supply.

This move further reassures investors of BONK price’s potential and explains why it is regarded as one of the top altcoins in the market.

Fantom Rebrands to Sonic, Efficiency Increases

Latest Fantom news reveals a rebrand to Sonic, a move that has yielded a market boost. Aimed at growing community engagement and polling, Sonic will introduce fresh features in its ecosystem to enhance the usage and demand for its cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the FTM price will remain primarily reliant on crypto market sentiment and adoption trends. This rebranding’s main effect centers around the growing attention in the crypto market to compliance issues.

However, the rebranding to Sonic Chain has seen the crypto project outdo the $100 million milestone in Total Value Locked (TVL). This feat represents a notable boost in its speed and connectivity to match the competitive blockchain landscape.

Remittix ($RTX) ICO Races Past $3M in Record Time with Revolutionary PayFi Features and Massive Gains

Remittix ($RTX) is another top altcoin that is growing rapidly. Its PayFi solution allows users to complete crypto-to-fiat transactions with over 40 crypto options and 30 fiat currencies.

By simply connecting their non-custodial wallets to the platform, Remittix users complete both local and international remittances effortlessly. Despite paying in crypto, recipients receive the deposits as fiat in their preferred allowed currency. Remittix is also available for businesses hoping to streamline their payment process through Pay API. These businesses also receive their payments in fiat currencies.

True to their commitment to transparency and security, this blockchain project audits its platform, the native $RTX crypto, and smart contracts by renowned blockchain security firms BlockSAFU and SolidProof.

With the $RTX token selling for about $0.0217, the allocated 750 million tokens have been selling out fast. This ICO has raised over $3.3M in under three weeks. So far, the $RTX price has also recorded a 28.67% increase from $0.0150 to $0.0193 and now to $0.0217.

Experts now predict that early $RTX token holders will receive an initial 800% ROI by the end of the ICO. A further 5000% ROI will follow this growth in the coming months after the ICO. Remittix will also vest its liquidity pool, total money raised in the ICO, and 9% of the circulating supply for three years after the ICO.

