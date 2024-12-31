BONK and WIF Struggle To Sustain Gains Amid Sell-Off Pressure As LNEX’s Rally Continues With Over 308% Pump

Fear and uncertainty filled the Solana (SOL) meme coin scene in the past few days. Tokens like Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) took deeper dives, sparking questions about their future. However, in the midst of this downturn, their technical indicators highlight a potential turnaround in their bearish phase.

Meanwhile, a new DeFi token, LNEX, is quietly stealing the spotlight with its revolutionary DEX and system designed to offer real passive income. This new contender is set to follow WIF and BONK’s footsteps and even eclipse them in the next bull cycle. Let’s uncover how these three cryptos will perform as 2025 kicks in.

LNEX Price Delivers 300% ROI, Further Gains Ahead?

Lunex Network (LNEX) is emerging as one of the investors’ favorites for solving some of the biggest DeFi challenges. With superior cross-chain capabilities, Lunex enables easy buying, selling, and swapping of crypto assets. Unlike most exchanges with rigorous KYC requirements, Lunex has eliminated such, reducing barriers to entry.

In addition, traders can spot over 50K crypto pairs across 40+ blockchains at the lowest price possible. Aside from crypto trading, Lunex has integrated unparalleled asset management, advanced tools, and multi-currency staking. Its standout profit-sharing model will reward LNEX token holders. Since it’s a deflationary token, all list fees will be paid in LNEX, ultimately increasing the buying pressure.

While other cryptos like BONK and WIF battle the bear trend, Lunex’s presale price has steadily increased. Early adopters who bought the token at its starting price have already enjoyed a 308% ROI after surging from $0.0012 to $0.0049. Meanwhile, it has raised over $5.6 million and could reach $6 million in the coming days, which serves as a testament to its sky-high potential.

Bonk Pare Off Gains, Can The Bulls Spark A Comeback?

Bonk has experienced significant selling pressure as its recent rally falters. The Solana-based meme coin has failed to sustain its gains, fueling fresh declines towards $0.00002962. This suggests a potential continuation of a bearish phase. Notably, Bonk’s price has been trending below the 100-day SMA, suggesting a bearish outlook.

Since the price of BONK has been trading below this critical level, concerns have been raised regarding the strength of its recent rally. It further indicates that the current selling pressure has overweighed the buying interest. Bonk’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below the neutral threshold, highlighting a weakening bullish momentum. With selling pressure mounting, the BONK token could continue to fall to test its immediate support level at $0.00002962.

If BONK crypto fails to hold ground around this critical zone, it could decline toward the next downside support level at $0.00002320. if the meme token experiences a rebound at $0.00002962, it could set the stage for fresh rallies toward the $0.00004002 level. A breakout at this resistance level would mean a shift in sentiment, potentially fueling a rally beyond the 100-day SMA to target the $0.00006247 resistance level.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Drops Over 25% In 7 Days

Down by over 30% in the past month and over 25% in the past seven days, Dogwifhat (WIF) is fairing even more poorly than BONK. The price of Dogwifhat has consistently declined despite bullish news for the ecosystem, including the Binance US Exchange listing on December 11. Its technical indicators highlight a bearish outlook, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropping below 50, the neutral territory.

This suggests the meme coin has been oversold and could witness a relief rally in the coming days. However, the recovery may not last long if Dogwifhat crypto doesn’t have consistent buying pressure. Currently, the price of Dogwifhat is trending below its 100-day SMA, cementing its bearish phase outlook.

With the token trading below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and its Relative Strength Index (RSI) below the 50% threshold, the outlook for Dogwifhat is increasingly bearish. However, the bulls have taken control of the market and are targeting a breakout above the $2.3 resistance level. If the WIF price breaks above this point, it could set the stage for more rallies toward the $2.600 level.

Can Lunex Network Outshine BONK and Dogwifhat?

As Bonk and Dogwifhat witness heavy drawdowns and increasing sell pressure, the Lunex Network presale presents an intriguing opportunity for investors to enjoy significant price gains in the short term. With a growing user base and rapidly increasing presale momentum, Lunex Network is poised to dominate the crypto trading space.

