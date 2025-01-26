BONK Allegedly Getting ETF and PEPETO Crosses $3.8 Million Presale

In 2025, memecoins are taking centre stage in the broader crypto market, and institutions are now looking for a piece of the cake. Against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s family tokens’ launch, two financial firms have applied for a Bonk Inu (BONK) exchange-traded funds (ETF), as new memecoin PEPETO’s continues to garner impressive presale numbers.

BONK ETFs Filed Amid Memecoin Craze

Riding on the momentum generated by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania’s memecoins, TRUMP and MELANIA, ETF providers REX Shares and Osprey have submitted filings for ETFs linked to Bonk Inu (BONK) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This development marks the beginning of what analysts are calling the first wave of memecoin-based ETFs.

The filings were revealed on X by James Seyffart, an ETF expert at Bloomberg, and include ETFs for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. These ETFs are structured under the 1940 Act, allowing them to incorporate derivatives and assets via a Cayman subsidiary—similar to existing crypto futures ETFs.

https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1881713615247737234

The shift in leadership at the SEC has fueled optimism for memecoin ETF approvals. With Paul Atkins set to take charge, pending the Senate’s approval, the financial regulator is reportedly more open to approving spot crypto ETFs. Unlike his predecessor Gary Gensler, who prioritized Bitcoin and Ethereum, Atkins appears poised to broaden the regulatory scope.

Despite this, analysts remain cautious about the likelihood of approval for memecoin-focused ETFs like BONK. While institutional investors have poured $35 billion into Bitcoin ETFs and $2.66 billion into Ethereum funds, many are reluctant to allocate significant capital to meme coins.

Launched in 2022, Bonk Inu has grown into one of the leading memecoins with a market cap exceeding $2.3 billion, per Coingecko data. However, with Solana-based rivals like Fartcoin, Dogwifhat, and Gigachad, BONK is facing heavy competition.

PEPETO Raises Over $3.8 Million During Presale

PEPETO is making waves with its presale, which has raised nearly $3.8 million. Priced at $0.000000106 per token, the memecoin project has garnered interest for its mix of humor, utility, and affordability. Early bird investors can now purchase the token via ETH, USDT, BNB, or card on its official website.

PEPETO’s total token supply stands at 420 trillion, with 30% allocated to the presale to ensure liquidity and encourage early participation. Another 30% is designated for staking rewards, offering holders a chance to earn passive income while supporting the project’s growth.

What Sets PEPETO Apart?

PEPETO has differentiated itself from other memecoins through its innovative features and focus on sustainability. One of the standout aspects of PEPETO is its staking rewards program, which offers annual returns of 387%. This feature provides investors with an attractive option for generating passive income while maintaining a stake in the project.

The project’s cross-chain bridge technology further enhances its appeal by enabling seamless transfers between blockchains in under 30 seconds. This feature reduces transaction fees and delays, making #PEPETO a practical choice for users who value speed and efficiency.

https://x.com/pepetocoin/status/1874260504891240897?s=46

#PEPETO has also developed PepetoSwap, a zero-fee platform designed to simplify meme coin trading. By eliminating liquidity issues and high costs, PepetoSwap aims to streamline the trading experience for users, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

In addition, PEPETO employs a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model to give its community decision-making authority. This governance structure fosters transparency and trust, as token holders can actively participate in shaping the project’s direction.

As PEPETO’s presale nears its conclusion, anticipation is building around its upcoming milestones. The imminent launch of PepetoSwap and planned exchange listings are expected to solidify its position in the memecoin sector.

About Pepeto

#Pepeto is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of memecoins with a powerful utility-driven ecosystem. It features a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge for seamless swaps, and staking rewards designed to support the next generation of tokens.

Media links

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Pepetocoin

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Pepetocoin

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepetocoin

Contact Details

Contact: TokenWire Team

Email: contact@tokenwire.io