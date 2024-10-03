BMO Appoints Kristin Milchanowski as its Chief AI and Data Officer

BMO has appointed Kristin Milchanowski as its new Chief Artificial Intelligence and Data Officer.

BMO on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kristin Milchanowski as its new Chief Artificial Intelligence and Data Officer, effective Oct 15, 2024.

Kristin will drive BMO’s Artificial Intelligence (AI), data, analytics, and robotics strategies and supporting technologies, championing a transformative AI roadmap that optimizes and enhances business value. She will focus on data management and data governance across the organization, deepening the bank’s robust and established culture of innovation and accountability, BMO said.

Steve Tennyson, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, BMO, while commenting about the appointment, said, “Kristin brings extensive knowledge and expertise in transforming businesses by leveraging the full potential of their data and technology. I look forward to working with Kristin as we advance our Digital First strategy and harness the power of AI solutions that will differentiate the digital experience for our customers and colleagues.”

According to the report, in recent years BMO’s been recognized by Evident AI as one of the top 10 banks in the world in AI innovation, received the Commercial Banking Impact Award in the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics category by Datos Insights, and named one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world.

About Kristin Milchanowski

The company explained that Kristin is a global AI executive with more than 20 years of experience, most of that in the financial sector. Recently, Kristin was a Global Innovation Partner / Principal at EY, focused on AI, High Process Computing and Quantum technologies. Kristin is an Artificial Intelligence Associate Fellow of the University of Oxford, where she completed post-doctoral studies in AI and holds a PhD in Decision Sciences.

BMO Announces 2024 Celebrating Women Grant Program Recipients to Support U.S. Women-owned Businesses

BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte, on Wednesday also announced the 2024 recipients of its Celebrating Women Grant Program – an initiative that empowers women business owners and entrepreneurs to make real financial progress. This year, BMO awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 women-owned businesses across our U.S. footprint, fueling growth and innovation.

The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program focuses on supporting businesses that are launching new products or services, expanding into new markets, or increasing their workforce. Each recipient has demonstrated a commitment to driving economic progress and contributing to their communities, the company explained.

The 2024 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program U.S. recipients are:

Kayle Austin, Austin Veterinary Services, Colorado; Maria Burgio-Kline, Clover & Lamb, Oregon; CiCi Colbert, Alla Herbs, Arizona; Punkaj Gupta, ParaGraph Consultants, LLC, Wisconsin; Kyndra Kennedy, KYNA Media Films, California; LaTonya Kimbrough & Jay’Mesha Brown, True Goddess Beauty Supply, California; Leili McMurrough, Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Illinois; Katalina Novoa, Babes of Wellness, California; Dionna Reynolds, The Law Office of Dionna Reynolds, LLC, Illinois; Stephanie Ryan, Ryan Education Consulting, Indiana; Michelle Wainwright, Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery & Bake Shop, Indiana; La Juana Whitmore, NextFemme Financial, Minnesota; Amanda Wilson, VOXAPOD, Oregon; Bianca Wittenberg, FireFighter1 Fire Hose Systems, California; and Janeth Zorrilla Sanchez & Lizeth Zorilla Sanchez, La Finca Coffee Company, Wisconsin.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.