Blue World City Blocks List I Latest Updates in 2024

Blue World City is considered a prime real estate development project in Pakistan. It provides new dimensions in the property sector. It is famous for its world-class facilities and advanced infrastructure. It is strategically located near Islamabad and attracts the attention of investors and residents.

Blue World City Blocks Comprehensive List

This society has introduced the latest updates in its range of blocks in 2024. In this blog, we will provide a detailed look at opportunities and the latest developments about this housing project. These latest developments are in various blocks of the Blue World City.

1. General Block

The General Block is a keystone in this City housing project and gives a balance of modern life. It has a range of plot sizes from 5 Marla to that of 1 Kanal. It meets the housing demands of different types of families.

Latest Updates of the Year 2024

There has been significant progress observed that includes a drainage system, utility, and road network. The General Block is noticed as the best option for residential purposes because the home is completed. Families can easily shift to this block.

Recreational facilities like community centers and parks have been added to this block. It enhances life experiences for residents living here.

2. Overseas Block

The Overseas Block is especially providing benefits to its target audiences. The Overseas Block is designed for those who are looking for an expensive lifestyle. It gives an opportunity for a high standard of life with a secure environment and advanced facilities.

Latest Updates for 2024

The Overseas Block presented smart home features in its housing project. These features make it a pioneer in technological lifestyle. Construction of commercial areas, healthcare centers, and schools is nearing completion. It makes sure the community is self-sufficient.

Special incentives are offered to overseas investors. It includes affordable payment plans.

3. Awami Residential Complex

There are affordable housing initiatives for everyone in the Awami Residential Complex. This complex is an affordable housing option for people of different social backgrounds. It provides families for those who have low income and access to quality of life.

Latest Developments in the Year 2024

This residential complex is now expanding its offering in 2024. It is now planning to include 2.5 Marla plots in its housing scheme. This offering is included along with apartments. Construction work is going on with high progress planning to be completed before the scheduled time. It will get possession of several units by the middle of the year.

Advanced public transportation has been developed in this residential complex. It will connect the Awami residential complex with parts of the Blue World City.

4. Sports Valley Block

Sports Valley Block has some unique selling points and turns out to be a haven for lovers of sports. It features sports facilities of world-class standard like football fields, tennis courts, and cricket grounds.

Updates on Bookings and Development

Sports Valley Block has announced many exciting updates in the year 2024 that also include a sports complex. The sports complex is near completion. This block will host sports events and attract the interest of the residents.

New plot bookings have been re-opened because of increasing interest and demand.

5. Waterfront Block

The waterfront block offers luxury amenities and scenic views. It provides a lifestyle experience along with premium facilities. These facilities are water sports, floating restaurants, and parks with eco-friendly environments.

Investment Prospects and Progress in 2024

Development work is rapidly progressing in the Waterfront Block. Key attractions present in this block like boating facilities and floating restaurants. These attractive sites are now operational. Investors are interested in purchasing properties in this block. So, the value of the property is steadily increasing.

6. Hollywood Block

Hollywood Block has exclusive lifestyle features. It offers a glamorous lifestyle that contains wide boulevards. It has also luxury villas and commercial zones.

New Updates and Announcements

This block started premium plots in 2024. It provides villas with customizable designs for its residents and investors. A commercial street called Hollywood Walk is under construction. Cafes and high-end boutiques are also under construction in this block. It increases the attraction of this block.

7. Executive Block

This block provides premium plot options. It is designed for those who are looking for prestigious lifestyle experiences. It offers high-end amenities and spacious plots for investors and buyers.

Latest Development on Availability and Pricing

The demand for purchasing property in the Executive Block has been on the rise this year. It results in the introduction of new plots with different sizes according to the needs of the market. Construction and development of community clubs and luxury parks are near completion. It will improve the appeal of this block.

8. Blue Hills Farmhouses

The Blue Hills Farmhouses give an overview of the lifestyle of a Farmhouse. It is the best option for those who want to escape urban life. It is surrounded by lush greenery. These farmhouses are a perfect balance of nature and comfort.

Updates on Infrastructure and Amenities in the Year 2024

There are additional amenities introduced in the Blue Hills Farmhouses. These are like organic farms and horse-riding tracks. It includes infrastructure development such as utility connections and road networks. All these developments make farmhouses ready for possession.

9. General Block Phase 2

This block is an extension of the General Block. It is developed and designed to meet the needs of residential plots. There is a growing demand for residential plots among the buyers.

Current Updates on Development and Pricing

There is rapid development going on in this phase. Balloting of the plot will be completed this year. Prices will be competitive, which will make it an attractive choice for buyers who are purchasing property for the first time. Infrastructure is slowly passing through the stage of construction.

10. 4.5 Marla Plots in Awami Block

Awami Block is easily accessible and affordable for everyone. This block provides 4.5 Marla plots at affordable rates. This block has access to a wider demographic.

Updates on Infrastructure and Booking in 2024

This block has observed high booking rates in the year 2024. Most of the plots in Awami Block are sold out. Development of infrastructure is going on rapidly. It enables buyers to make timely possession of the plots.

Important Features of Blue World City Blocks

There are key features of the Blue World City Blocks are given below:

There are common facilities and amenities available in all blocks. It also offers shared amenities such as an underground utility system. It also offers facilities of landscaped parks and greenbelts. Healthcare facilities and modern educational institutions are also available in the Blue World City Blocks.

Each block has unique features to attract people from different financial backgrounds. It includes the lifestyle of waterfront block to housing that provides friendly solutions.

2024 Investment Opportunities

There is demand for different blocks to be constructed in the Blue World City. The real estate market demands new housing to be built for both commercial and residential purposes. Moreover, the Blue World City location allows investors to make an ideal investment in the community. It is one of the best features for attracting investors. Because of premium offers, investors are particularly interested in the Sports Valley Block and Overseas Block.

Investment Benefits in 2024

Blue World City gives several advantages of investing in this housing project:

It has payment plans that provide flexible options.

This housing society provides a high return on investment.

It offers an opportunity to purchase houses that infrastructure is rapidly developing.

Conclusion

It provides a diverse range of blocks with amenities and unique features. This project has shown its commitment to community building, innovation, and quality of life. Blue World City offers something for everyone whether they are investors or residents looking for a comfortable home. Explore different blocks of this housing project. You can easily secure your plot booking in this iconic development project.

