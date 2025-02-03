BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 500K Users While Ethereum Classic & Solana Face Market Volatility!

The cryptocurrency market remains active, with major assets experiencing notable price shifts and new projects gaining traction. Ethereum Classic (ETC) price forecasts present a mixed outlook, with estimates ranging between $38.40 and $57.60 by 2025, reflecting both caution and potential growth. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has dropped 12%, reaching $225, sparking debates on whether a rebound is imminent or if further declines are ahead.

In these market fluctuations, BlockDAG (BDAG) has rapidly gained attention, driven by its X1 Miner App, which has now exceeded 500,000 active users. This milestone highlights the increasing interest in easy-to-use mobile mining, allowing users to mine BDAG effortlessly. With BlockDAG’s presale soaring 2,380% and predictions suggesting a $30 valuation by 2030, early users could be positioning themselves for significant future benefits.

Ethereum Classic Price Faces Resistance in Market Uncertainty

Ethereum Classic has struggled to break past resistance, currently trading at $25.10 after failing to push above the $37.50 mark. Forecasts predict a possible price range of $38.40 to $57.60 by 2025, though short-term trends indicate further downside risk before any strong upward move.

A 40% drop from its recent high has raised concerns, with technical indicators giving mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44, showing weak momentum, while the Market Cap to Total Value Locked (TVL) ratio at 8,038 suggests overvaluation. Despite these hurdles, long-term estimates suggest Ethereum Classic could rise to $115 by 2030.

Solana Drops to $225 After 12% Decline—What Lies Ahead?

Solana has been closely monitored due to its recent price decline. SOL fell 12% in the past 24 hours, reaching $225 after stabilizing near $255. This sharp drop has sparked discussions on whether Solana can recover or if further losses are coming.

The price dip pushed SOL below a key support level of $232, increasing uncertainty. Crypto analyst @TheMoonCarl on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Solana is forming a bearish flag pattern, which could signal further losses if the trend continues. His analysis suggests SOL may drop further to a bearish target of $222.

Over 500K Users Join BlockDAG’s X1 App- Revolutionizing Crypto Mobile Mining!

While Ethereum Classic and Solana deal with price swings, BlockDAG has made significant progress. Its X1 Miner App has exceeded 500,000 users, making it one of the most widely adopted mobile mining tools. Unlike traditional methods that require costly hardware, the X1 App allows users to mine BDAG coins with a simple daily tap, driving strong interest among users seeking an easy way to participate in mining. Android and iOS users can easily download this app and right away start mining BDAG coins.

Beyond convenience, the app has proven to be a reliable source of daily earnings. Each active miner receives 20 BDAG coins per day, gradually building their holdings. BDAG’s price has already surged 2,380% since its presale launch, climbing from $0.001 to $0.0248.

Looking ahead, BDAG is projected to reach $30 by 2030, making today’s mined coins significantly more valuable. This strong growth outlook, combined with rising user adoption, continues to fuel excitement among crypto enthusiasts.

Adding to the momentum, BlockDAG’s presale has set new records, raising over $191.5 million and selling more than 18.3 billion BDAG coins. The rapid growth of the X1 Miner App signals increasing confidence in BlockDAG’s ecosystem, positioning it as a leading mining option in 2025 and beyond.

Final Say!

Recent price movements highlight mixed trends across major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum Classic remains under pressure, struggling against resistance despite long-term bullish projections. Meanwhile, Solana’s steep decline has left traders uncertain about its next direction.

However, BlockDAG continues to gain attention, with its X1 Miner App reaching 500,000 users. This milestone reflects a strong demand for mobile mining, appealing to both casual users and dedicated crypto enthusiasts, with BDAG’s value already rising 2,380% since its presale began and a projected target of $30 by 2030, miners may be seizing a rare opportunity. As the crypto space evolves, BlockDAG’s momentum continues to grow.