BlockDAG’s Testnet Now Live– Will Experts’ 20,000X ROI Prediction Hold While Immutable (IMX) Rises & ChainLink Struggles

The crypto market is always on the move, and recent developments have everyone talking. The Immutable (IMX) price has surged impressively, showing no signs of slowing down. Meanwhile, ChainLink is battling resistance at $12.38, struggling to gain momentum.

But it’s BlockDAG’s testnet launch that’s catching the attention. This long-awaited launch has increased the demand and pushed presale to $76 million. It’s quickly gaining traction with features like a BlockDAG explorer and the ability to mint and stake coins.

With the launch of the testnet, speculations are swirling about a potential 20,000X ROI for early investors. Now all eyes are on these players—leaving investors eager to see what’s next big crypto in 2024.

Tracking the Upward Trend of Immutable (IMX)

The Immutable (IMX) price surge has recently captured attention, rising 10.83% to $1.59. This bump is part of a broader trend that shows a 36.47% increase over the past month. These steady gains hint at a strong presence and suggest that the Immutable (IMX) price surge could continue its climb.

IMX appears stable above key resistance levels despite earlier fluctuations. The technical analysis supports this optimistic view, showing that a critical wedge pattern has been broken and retested.

ChainLink’s Resistance Challenge

ChainLink is struggling to get past the $12.38 resistance level. There’s been a lot of action, with over 106 million LINK picked up between $11.61 and $13.24, showing people are interested. But without stronger buying interest, breaking through this barrier is tough.

If ChainLink can stay above $11.64, it might take another shot at $12.38. Crossing this hurdle could push chainlink resistance towards $12.94 next. However, the lack of strong buying makes it hard to say if it’ll climb these peaks.

BlockDAG’s Most Awaited Testnet Has Launched—20,000X ROI Expected!

BlockDAG’s big moment has arrived, shaking up the market! It has recently launched its testnet, which has driven demand sky-high, pushing presale to a whopping $76 million—and it’s still rising. What’s attracting everyone? BlockDAG’s strong capabilities in the blockchain industry.

The testnet brings a Blockchain explorer, EVM support, and features that let users mint and stake coins through MetaMask. This keeps the excitement high and presale numbers strong. BlockDAG has fulfilled its commitments, following its planned roadmap.

To fully engage with the testnet, a user must hold at least 7,500 BDAG as it would help them to move coins from the devnet to the testnet, which allows them to explore all its features thoroughly. Market predictions suggest that BlockDAG is set to reach its $600 million presale, and BDAG could potentially return up to 20,000X the investment.

That means the early buyers can see significant gains if these trends continue. For those who haven’t joined, there’s still an opportunity to buy at $0.0192 in batch 23. But they need to be quick—as the prices will go up at any second. As BlockDAG continues to innovate, it’s clear that the blockchain landscape is set for some exciting changes.

Summing Up!

IMX continues to surge, showing strong market gains, while ChainLink struggles to break through key resistance levels. Yet, BlockDAG has launched its much-awaited testnet, which has sparked massive excitement among enthusiasts.

This excitement has surged presale numbers to $76 million, as users need at least 7,500 BDAG coins to access the testnet. With a growing user base and a potential 20,000x ROI, BlockDAG is gaining momentum, setting the stage for a major leap in crypto.

