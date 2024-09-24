BlockDAG’s Testnet Launch Followed By 50% Bonus Code Triggers Buying Frenzy; Aptos & PEPE Witness Price Fluctuations

There is so much to look forward to within the crypto space as the third quarter is coming to a close. BlockDAG’s Testnet launch is setting the crypto world ablaze, leading to projections of a staggering 20,000x ROI for early adopters. The Testnet has become a hotbed for blockchain experimentation, fueling an acceleration of activity. To further fuel this excitement, BlockDAG has announced a limited-time 50% bonus code that will give investors an additional 50% value for their money with the code BDAG50!

Meanwhile, the Aptos (APT) token surges after the announcements of MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures backing an investment fund and PEPE grabs headlines after the US cuts interest rates and knocks the coin ahead of its fellow memecoins. The future for these three cryptos is looking bright and investors are getting involved in the excitement.

Investors Excited by Aptos (APT) Token Surge

Aptos (APT) is on a hot streak, spiking 16% after announcing a new investment fund backed by MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures. This fund aims to bolster the Aptos ecosystem, pushing the platform’s Web3 capabilities to the next level. Following the news, APT’s price shot up to $6.62, with trading volume spiking 85% in just 24 hours. Now that Aptos is hovering at $7.80, analysts predict the token could hit $9.50 soon, potentially offering a 45% gain for traders eager to ride this venture out.

The Crypto World is Noticing The Pepe Coin Potential

PEPE Coin is making noise in the crypto scene. It surged over 6% in just a week, now trading at $0.000008075. This jump has put it ahead of other popular memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, catching the eye of new investors. Trading volume has hit $683.24 in the past 24 hours.

With this momentum, analysts are eyeing a possible rise to $0.000010. The broader market is taking notice, especially with the recent U.S. interest rate cut, and PEPE seems to be riding that wave. Investors are keeping a close watch, hoping PEPE keeps climbing and making the most of the market’s positive trajectory.

BlockDAG’s Testnet: The New Hub for Innovators

BlockDAG’s Testnet launch is causing a major stir in the blockchain community, and it’s no surprise why. With its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, this Testnet is the new playground for developers eager to push boundaries and build the next big thing. The requirement of just 7,500 BDAG coins to access the Testnet has only increased BlockDAG’s traffic and demand. This creates a frenzy among crypto enthusiasts scrambling to secure their share and take advantage of new opportunities.

BlockDAG is creating a buzz with the rollout of its inaugural Limited Time Special Bonus Key, coinciding with the triumphant launch of their testnet that has captivated investors and significantly boosted the presale. To mark the unveiling of their new brand and website on October 14th, BlockDAG has launched a unique promotion. By entering the code “BDAG50,” investors can secure an impressive 50% bonus on all purchases, though this offer is strictly available until October 14th. This exclusive, time-sensitive offer aims to reward early participants and dedicated supporters with considerable benefits as they engage with the expanding BlockDAG ecosystem.

This surge in developer engagement and community reward has sparked a massive spike in presale interest, with BlockDAG on track to hit a $600 million presale milestone. Early adopters of BDAG are already seeing impressive returns, with projections suggesting a jaw-dropping 20,000x ROI. As developers flock to test and innovate on the platform, the demand for BDAG coins continues to drive up their value.

The Testnet’s launch is not just a technical milestone but a high-stakes game-changer for those invested in BlockDAG’s vision. With presale batches flying off the shelves and more whales diving in, the potential for huge gains is on everyone’s mind, making it one of the highest-trending crypto projects. Getting in now could mean being part of something groundbreaking as the project gears up for even greater achievements.

The Highest Trending Crypto of the Moment

As the third quarter wraps up, the crypto world is filled with excitement and a few of the highest-trending cryptos. Aptos (APT) has surged 16% following a major investment fund announcement, and PEPE Coin potential is gaining traction, surpassing other memecoins with a notable price increase.

Simultaneously, BlockDAG’s Testnet launch, followed by the lucrative bonus code, sets the stage for a staggering 20,000x ROI, fueling a rush among developers and investors. The Testnet’s success is driving massive presale interest, on track to reach $600 million. With these developments, the future of BDAG looks incredibly promising, and investors and developers are eagerly positioning themselves for the next big leap in the crypto space.

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: