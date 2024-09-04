BlockDAG’s Signs Big-Time $10 Million Deal with Borussia Dortmund, What’s Next for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?

Crypto enthusiasts have something new to discuss, as recent market developments are catching a lot of attention. A whopping $13.3 million worth of Dogecoin was moved to Binance, causing a buzz about what’s coming next. On another front, Shiba Inu is taking big steps towards letting its community lead the way by introducing a new DAO project.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is making headlines with its latest big move—a $10 million, three-year partnership with Germany’s top soccer club, Borussia Dortmund. This deal is not just about sports; it’s about bringing blockchain technology to millions of soccer fans around the world. As BlockDAG’s presale climbs to a staggering $69.5 million, this partnership marks a significant step forward for the company and could be a game-changer for blockchain adoption globally.

Dogecoin’s Move to Binance Stirs Up Market

A large transfer of 118 million Dogecoin (DOGE), worth roughly $13.3 million, just landed on Binance, and it’s got the crypto community buzzing. Some are calling it a sign of profit-taking after DOGE’s price jump to $0.1155, while others think it could be an internal shift by a major market player.

In the past 24 hours, DOGE has slipped by 1.72%, raising questions about investor confidence. If the slide continues, it might indicate that big holders are stepping back—but if DOGE bounces above the 50-day SMA at $0.1133, we could see renewed buying and a potential climb to higher levels.

Shiba Inu Rolls Out DAO for Community

Shiba Inu is shaking up its ecosystem by introducing a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to give its community a stronger voice. SHIB, BONE, and LEASH holders will now have the chance to participate in crucial decisions shaping the project’s future.

This move aligns with Shiba Inu’s goal of fostering a truly community-driven governance model, where every holder can contribute, no matter their stake size. The DAO will be overseen by the Charity Council and the Culture and Heritage Council, each playing unique roles in guiding the ecosystem’s growth and integrity.

BlockDAG Lands a Game-Changing $10 Million Deal with Borussia Dortmund

In a major play that’s exciting the crypto circles, BlockDAG has inked a $10 million partnership with German soccer giant Borussia Dortmund. This isn’t just any partnership—it’s a major leap that brings blockchain technology front and center to a worldwide stage. With Borussia Dortmund’s enormous fan base, BlockDAG is setting up to flaunt its latest blockchain advancements to millions of eager soccer fans around the globe.

This deal puts BlockDAG in the spotlight. Picture this: BlockDAG’s branding shining on the virtual LED screens at Dortmund’s home matches in the Bundesliga, capturing the eyes of international fans. And that’s not all—there’s also upcoming branded content featuring Dortmund’s players, which will tie BlockDAG’s cutting-edge tech with the club’s high-profile image. Plus, they’re rolling out some exclusive VIP experiences for fans and BDAG holders, ramping up the community vibe and loyalty.

And guess what? The buzz around BlockDAG is just getting started. With two more hefty partnerships in the pipeline, the brand’s influence in the blockchain world is expected to climb even higher. They’ve already bagged over $69.5 million from presale, which pushed the BDAG coin’s value up by a whopping 1680% across 22 batches, not to mention the 12.9 billion coins that have flown off the digital shelves.

With $4.5 million from miner sales and 11,311 miners already sold, BlockDAG’s roadmap to hitting a $600 million goal by the year’s end looks more than promising. This partnership with Borussia Dortmund? It’s not just a win; it’s a strategic move that’s set to revolutionize BlockDAG’s standing in the global blockchain arena.

Wrapping Up

BlockDAG has just sealed a game-changing $10 million deal with Borussia Dortmund, marking a major step in mainstreaming blockchain technology. This partnership with one of Europe’s top soccer clubs showcases BlockDAG’s innovative solutions worldwide.

As a leader in blockchain, BlockDAG is not just watching from the sidelines—it’s actively shaping the future. Meanwhile, as Dogecoin transfers $13.3 million to Binance, sparking curiosity, and Shiba Inu launches a new DAO project, BlockDAG’s presale is breaking records, raising $69.5 million and boosting BDAG coin’s value. The road ahead looks promising for BlockDAG in the blockchain revolution.

