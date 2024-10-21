BlockDAG’s Record-Breaking Presale Nears $100M, with Ethereum Eyeing $3K & Polkadot Gaining Momentum

The crypto world is buzzing with activity as Ethereum whales make bold moves, buying up around $4.5 billion worth of ETH over the last month. On the other hand, Polkadot (DOT) is gaining momentum, with a 10.9% price increase in the past week and predictions of a breakout.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale is nearing the $100 million, as excitement skyrockets around its 50% bonus, which ends in few hours. This limited-time opportunity continues to attract huge interest, as more and more crypto enthusiasts rush in to buy the next big crypto to explode. The presale’s momentum is unstoppable, and time is running out!

Ethereum Whales Buy Big: Is $3,000 the Next Target?

Ethereum whales have been on a buying spree, scooping up around $4.5 billion worth of ETH in the last month. According to data from IntoTheBlock, large holders have increased their positions by 1.7 million ETH, with purchases continuing on 27 out of the last 30 days. This steady accumulation is a strong signal that investors are confident about Ethereum’s potential.

Currently trading around $2,600, analysts believe ETH could soon hit the $3,000 mark if this buying trend continues. In the past two days, suggesting that these investors are anticipating a price surge in the future. Despite some market volatility, Ethereum’s price seems to be holding steady, and if these whales keep buying, a push to $3,000 might be just around the corner.

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Set for Major Rally

Polkadot (DOT) is gaining attention as analysts predict a potential breakout, with its price rising 10.9% over the past week. Recently, DOT broke out of a falling wedge pattern, hitting $4.53 before pulling back slightly.

Trading activity for Polkadot has also surged 56%, pushing its daily trading volume to $259.3 million. Analyst CryptoBull360 sees this as a signal for a “massive breakout” after months of consolidation, predicting a possible 160% surge toward the $11.46 mark. Another analyst, Ali Martinez, suggested DOT could follow Fantom’s path and potentially skyrocket to $20 by early 2025 if the current trend holds. While some traders are still cautious, Polkadot’s recent moves have many hoping for a bigger rally in the future.

Major Milestone Unlocked: BlockDAG Presale Nears $100M

BlockDAG’s presale is nearing the $100 million mark, and the hype is off the charts. The presale is seeing an influx in activity lately mainly due to the ongoing 50% bonus offer, which ends in few hours.

The project recently extended the offer until October 21st due to a massive surge in demand. The extension in the bonus offer is a clear nod to BlockDAG’s loyal 140K plus community, who are being rewarded for their support.

As the deadline for the bonus approaches, crypto enthusiasts are rushing to grab extra coins, knowing that this bonus extension offers a limited-time opportunity to maximise their holdings before the price inevitably rises. As of now, each BDAG coin is priced at $0.0206 in batch 24, giving early adopters a massive 1960% ROI since batch 1.

Each passing day sees more people diving into the presale, eager to score huge potential returns and get a piece of what could be one of the biggest crypto opportunities right now. The presale’s momentum is building rapidly, and speculation suggests that BlockDAG could surpass all expectations, offering an unprecedented ROI for those who got in early. This makes BlockDAG the next crypto to explode in terms of growth.

As the project continues to explode, BlockDAG’s innovative blockchain and strong community backing make it a prime crypto candidate to reach even greater heights. With presale nearing $100 million and the clock ticking on the bonus offer, now is the time for crypto enthusiasts to make their move and position themselves for huge future gains.

Key Takeaways

Ethereum, Polkadot, and BlockDAG are all experiencing exciting developments, with major buying trends and potential breakouts. Ethereum whales are driving significant momentum, potentially pushing ETH toward the $3,000 mark. Polkadot, on the other hand, is gaining serious attention as analysts predict a massive rally following a 10.9% price increase over the past week.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s massive presale and extended 50% bonus offer have created major excitement in the crypto world. As the presale approaches its end, early backers are seeing impressive returns. Now is the perfect time to get involved in /BlockDAG, one of the hottest crypto projects, especially with the bonus ending on October 21st.

Discover More About BlockDAG: