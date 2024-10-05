BlockDAG’s Presale Hits $3M in a Day: Whale Activity Peaks! Are XRP and SUI Losing Ground?

XRP is on the verge of a major price increase that could raise its value by 70%, and SUI has recently outpaced Litecoin in market capitalization. These developments are impressive but still don’t compare to BlockDAG’s exceptional advancement.

Within a single day, BlockDAG‘s presale amassed an impressive $2 million thanks to significant purchases from large buyers. The presale’s earnings are crossing $83 million, with over 13.6 billion coins sold.

Those who got in early in BDAG are now enjoying a return of 1820%, marking a historic achievement. Let’s explore XRP, SUI, and BlockDAG to determine the premier decentralized cryptocurrency in 2024.

XRP Positioned for Potential Price Surge

The price of XRP currently stands at $0.5856, and it’s showing signs that it might significantly climb. Market analyst Jackis has made a strong forecast indicating that XRP could soon surpass a longstanding descending trendline that has previously served as a barrier.

Despite initial worries of a potential sharp decline in price, a detailed examination of the financial charts now suggests that XRP is likely setting up for a significant upward movement. Should it overcome this resistance level, its value is projected to increase by as much as 70%. This prediction has garnered considerable attention within the community, especially in light of XRP’s historical challenges, including its extended legal disputes with the SEC.

SUI Secures the 20th Position in Market Cap Rankings

SUI has been capturing more attention lately, evidenced by a 9.27% rise in its price to $1.98. In the recent month alone, SUI has achieved a remarkable 149% growth. Distinguishing itself from typical meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, SUI is built on a blockchain renowned for its rapid transaction speeds and an expanding user base.

SUI’s market cap has recently increased sharply, positioning it at the 20th spot with a valuation of $5.21 billion. As the number of SUI wallets continues to grow, experts predict its price will continue to ascend, suggesting a promising outlook for long-term holding.

BlockDAG’s $3M Single-Day Raise: Crossing $83M Total

Despite the rise and fall of many cryptocurrencies, BlockDAG stands out as a strong and lasting player. Recently, it raised an impressive $2 million in just one day, driven mainly by big buyers jumping in. So far, the presale has brought in over $83 million, with 22 out of 45 planned batches already sold and more than 13.6 billion coins snapped up. Since the first batch of the presale a few months ago, BDAG’s value has skyrocketed by 1820%, which is remarkable.

BlockDAG’s ecosystem is also packed with features that set it apart. Its test network is well-rated and offers handy tools like smart contract execution, transaction tracking, and MetaMask integration. This lets users really get hands-on with BlockDAG’s powerful decentralized technology.

To add to the excitement, BlockDAG is offering a 50% bonus on all coin purchases until October 14. This bonus has attracted even more big buyers to the presale. With Batch 23 now priced at $0.0192 per coin, those getting in now could be securing an incredible opportunity as BlockDAG continues its fast-paced rise.

The Top Decentralized Crypto of 2024

While XRP awaits its potential price surge and SUI enjoys a temporary lead over Litecoin, both face obstacles that could hinder their growth. In contrast, BlockDAG stands out as a preferable choice for crypto purchasers. Early backers have already enjoyed an incredible 1820% returns, and with over $83 million raised and over 13.6 billion coins sold, its presale is dominating the field.

With advanced technology and a limited-time 50% bonus offer, BlockDAG remains a major attraction for large-scale buyers, having garnered $2 million in just one day. With Batch 23 nearing completion, this might be the opportune moment to engage before the next price surge.

