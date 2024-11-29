BlockDAG’s Explosive Black Friday Blowout: Grab 150% Extra BDAG Coins While WIF & PEPE Prices Tumble!

In the crypto market, trends are mixed, with Dogwifhat (WIF) possibly increasing 30% despite a recent 7-day downturn, causing uncertainty about its immediate future. Meanwhile, Pepe Coin (PEPE) continues to be a topic of interest despite a 5.37% decline after reaching an 8-month peak in trade volume.

Amid this, utility-focused initiatives like BlockDAG (BDAG) are gaining prominence. This primary blockchain network is attracting attention, drawing whales away from the transient appeal of meme coins. The interest in BlockDAG has driven its presale to exceed $152 million, with $20 million of that coming in just the past 48 hours.

Adding to the surge, BlockDAG’s Black Friday deal offers an extraordinary 150% bonus on BDAG coins, making it a must-grab opportunity that’s capturing the market’s attention.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Price Forecast: 30% Increase Soon?

Dogwifhat (WIF) is predicted to rise by 30.05% to reach $4.17 by November 26, 2024. Now at $3.19, WIF has fallen 10.35% in the past week, lagging behind the general crypto market and Bitcoin.

Despite the recent dip, forecasts for WIF remain positive, buoyed by a 25.34% rise over the past month. Technical indicators suggest a balanced outlook, with support at $2.93 and resistance at $3.48. The market’s extreme greed level indicates continued optimism, though it comes with high volatility.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) Reaches 8-Month Trading High: Future Prospects?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) has gained attention as the frog-themed meme coin reached an 8-month trading volume high at $4.4 billion. Currently, at $0.00002, PEPE has decreased by 5.37% last week, as traders likely capitalized on gains and reallocated funds to smaller assets.

Nevertheless, the recent upswing in PEPE’s price demonstrates its durability and potential to approach previous peaks. With solid community support, PEPE stands out as a notable player in the meme coin arena, fueled by intense trading activity and ongoing interest.

Fading Interest in Meme Coins Leads to a Surge in Utility-Driven BlockDAG

While the cryptocurrency landscape is abuzz with meme coins like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Pepe Coin (PEPE), BlockDAG emerges as a distinct player with a solid commitment to practical applications and innovation.

This shift is evident as cryptocurrency enthusiasts, previously enamored with meme coins, are now gravitating towards projects like BlockDAG that promise substantial utility and long-term benefits. Some notable purchases by these enthusiasts in BDAG have surpassed $3 million, contributing to a remarkable $20 million in just 48 hours during the latest bull run.

With BlockDAG’s Mainnet development completed and currently undergoing audits, the project is on the brink of a full-scale launch. The subsequent introduction of various exchanges is likely to enhance BDAG’s market value considerably.



BlockDAG’s cryptocurrency presale has set new records, amassing over $152 million with more than 16.6 billion coins distributed. With the price per coin increasing dramatically—from $0.001 in the initial batch to $0.0234 in batch 26—BlockDAG registers a staggering 2240% growth, marking the quickest surge in presale history.

Moreover, BlockDAG is rolling out a special Black Friday deal from November 29th to December 2nd. During this period, purchasers using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY150 will gain an extra 150% BDAG coins.

This limited-time promotion is a fantastic chance for participants to enhance their portfolios and improve their equipment setups, and they are advised to act swiftly to make the most of these deals as they will just last for 4 days.

For those looking beyond transient trends, this Layer 1 project represents a promising avenue for securing potential long-term profits before its valuation potentially escalates following anticipated exchange listings.

Utility Over Hype: The Ascendancy of BlockDAG

While forecasts suggest a 30% rise in the short-term value of Dogwifhat (WIF) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) continues to attract interest, their appeal is dimmed by the substantial potential of BlockDAG (BDAG).

As a leading utility-centric Layer 1 blockchain, could BlockDAG outperform others in the upcoming bull market?

With the final stages of its mainnet development nearing completion and exchange listings on the horizon, BlockDAG is attracting significant interest from the crypto community. As the presale nears its ambitious $600 million target, the window for early participation in BlockDAG is closing fast.