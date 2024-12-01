BlockDAG’s Black Friday Special Deal Offering 150% Extra BDAG Coins as MANA and SAND Take Off

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is making a strong impression by offering an additional 150% BDAG coins using the BLACKFRIDAY150 code. With a presale total of over $152.5 million and early supporters witnessing a 2240% surge in value, analysts forecast that BDAG might achieve a $20 value by 2027. But can it surpass even the giants of the metaverse? Let’s explore.

Decentraland (MANA): 70% Metaverse Surge

Decentraland (MANA) is making waves in Q4 with a notable 70% increase this past week, pushing it to record heights not seen since March. The number of active addresses has increased fivefold, indicating a surge in user interaction, while its trading volume has reached $1.57 billion. This rise emphasizes MANA’s strong performance as a leading metaverse token.

Currently facing a resistance level at $0.70, MANA is poised to break into higher price territories. Analysts are optimistic, suggesting a potential rise to $0.80 if the current momentum continues. As the metaverse sector flourishes, Decentraland stands out as a major contender in this bullish market, offering considerable opportunities for traders.

SAND Token Achieves a Remarkable 55% Rise

The SAND token has seen an impressive 55% increase in price within just 24 hours, surpassing much of the cryptocurrency market. With a trading value of $0.61 and a trading volume of $1.91 billion—up 500%—SAND is on a high. The movement of SAND coins off exchanges indicates strong confidence and a long-term view among holders.

As SAND’s momentum builds, it’s looking to surpass the resistance at $0.66. Rising daily transactions and active engagement set the conditions for further growth. Whether it continues to climb or experiences a minor pullback, SAND remains a strong player in the metaverse resurgence.

BlockDAG on Track to Reach a $20 Valuation by 2027

BlockDAG’s presale has captured significant attention, raising a remarkable $20 million within just 48 hours. This rapid accumulation has increased the total presale to over $152.5 million, with 16.6 billion coins distributed. Early participants are now enjoying a 2240% surge since the initial batch, with no signs of slowing down.

BlockDAG is currently promoting the BLACKFRIDAY150 promo code, which is valid through December 2nd. This code offers purchasers an extra 150% BDAG coins at checkout.

Combining Proof of Work (PoW) with Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), BlockDAG achieves unparalleled transaction speeds and scalability, processing up to 15,000 transactions per second. Its platform attracts developers with its user-friendly token creation and smart contract implementation approach, fully compatible with Ethereum’s EVM.

As Decentraland and SAND achieve new heights, BlockDAG is securing its place as a formidable platform suitable for both seasoned and new crypto enthusiasts. With its presale success and comprehensive development plan, analysts believe BDAG could reach a $20 valuation by 2027, promising significant returns for early participants. Now, with the BLACKFRIDAY150 offer soon expiring, the opportunity for substantial gains is rapidly closing.

As the Mainnet finalizes its audits, indicating readiness for widespread adoption, traders eager for the next big crypto breakthrough are quickly securing BDAG coins. They anticipate another surge in value as the presale concludes and full-scale operations commence.

BlockDAG Maintains Pace with Metaverse Innovators

While Decentraland (MANA) and the SAND token dominate news cycles with substantial gains, BlockDAG is a potent contender. As MANA soars by 70% and SAND by 55%, BlockDAG’s predictions of a $20 valuation and the historic 2240% ROI for early backers confirm its stronghold as a presale leader.

The BLACKFRIDAY150 offer grants an additional 150% of the coins purchased, but it is only available for two more days. This limited-time offer is a trader’s best chance for exceptional returns.

As BlockDAG’s Mainnet undergoes final audits, the window for joining this innovative blockchain initiative is narrowing. This represents a pivotal moment in the next wave of crypto success.