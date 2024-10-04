BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer Ends in 10 Days as SUI and Toncoin Soar—Don’t Miss Out!

The cryptocurrency domain is always packed with surprises, and those who get the hang of it often see impressive outcomes. Take Uniswap users, for instance, who have seen a 1.44% daily increase and a total rise of 5.29% over the week. AVAX is also doing well, with its price approaching $28 and predictions looking up.

In the presale scene, BlockDAG (BDAG) is marking the success of its testnet by offering a short-term 50% bonus on all coin purchases. This promotion has pushed its presale up to a massive $80 million. Analysts are hopeful, with some forecasting returns up to 20,000 times for early BDAG coin holders down the line.

Keeping an Eye on Uniswap Price Changes

Recently, the Uniswap price went up by 1.44% in a day, totaling a weekly gain of 5.29%. This increase is linked to more users adopting its Automated Market-Making model. By supplying liquidity, users earn fees, a key factor driving up Uniswap’s price.

Uniswap is also improving its layer-2 solutions to cut gas costs and speed up transactions, enhancing its market stance. Supported by a strong $4.07 billion market cap, Uniswap has a promising future.

What’s Coming for AVAX?

The outlook for AVAX is positive, with the coin gaining strong momentum. Recently, AVAX’s price rose by 17.5% in a week, reaching $27.75. This jump followed an increase in trading volume due to growing interest from major institutions, sparked by a significant bank starting a project on the Avalanche blockchain.

Looking forward, AVAX is getting attention as it approaches the critical $28 resistance level. If this momentum continues, it might soon exceed $30. Market observers are closely watching, suggesting there could be further growth ahead.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer & 1820% ROI Ignites Shopping Frenzy

BlockDAG, the cryptocurrency that’s been all the rage in the crypto world lately, hasn’t slowed down a bit. Since launching its testnet, the demand for its coins has skyrocketed, pushing their value up by an astonishing 1820% in the 23rd batch. Since this launch, fans have gotten a real taste of BlockDAG’s sophisticated technology. And BlockDAG is not done yet!

To celebrate the successful testnet debut, BlockDAG has introduced a time-limited promotion: a 50% bonus on all coin purchases until October 14. By entering the code BDAG50 when checking out, users can significantly boost their BDAG stocks. This is a prime opportunity for people to get involved and maximize their potential profits with little outlay.

This promotional offer has raised the presale amount to $80 million. As more people show interest in BDAG coins, the presale is likely to soar even higher. Early BDAG coin holders are already reaping an incredible 1820% gain, and future forecasts suggest BDAG could deliver returns up to 20,000 times the initial holdings.

For those who haven’t taken the plunge yet, now is an ideal moment. With coins priced at just $0.0192 each and a 50% bonus available, this chance won’t last long!

Top Cryptos to Buy Now!

Clearly, all these coins have significant momentum and promise. Uniswap is attracting more users with its effective transaction methods, while the price rise in AVAX shows its increasing allure among major investors.

Yet, BlockDAG distinguishes itself with its successful testnet launch and a 50% bonus offer, which have catapulted the presale to a remarkable $80 million. BlockDAG’s technology not only leads with an exciting edge but also offers a promising potential for a 20,000x ROI, making this new cryptocurrency a standout choice in the market.

Discover More About BlockDAG: