BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Causes a Buying Spree! Is a Price Increase Imminent? Bittensor & Ethereum See Huge But Unpredictable Wins

The crypto market is seeing huge wins with big names as Bittensor (TAO), Ethereum (ETH), and BlockDAG all make headlines. The Bittensor (TAO) chart shows that the crypto has surged past its $560 resistance over the past week.

Similarly, Ethereum, currently trading at $2,585, has broken through a critical resistance level. This is a win, but the Ethereum forecast is still on shakey grounds. Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale is heating up, reaching $76.2 million, with the new limited-time 50% bonus offer driving up the demand for BDAG coins.

Each of these projects offers exciting opportunities for investors, as they position themselves for potential growth and milestones ahead.

Bittensor (TAO) Chart Shows Surge

Bittensor (TAO) has been on an incredible run, surging past its $560 resistance level before settling slightly lower at $554.13. With a 17.39% gain in just one day and a massive 81.72% rise over the past week, TAO has shown strong bullish momentum.

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa predicted this breakout, noting that TAO might hit $560 before any significant pullback. The current rally is backed by strong volume and a bullish alignment, suggesting more upside potential. However, with prices now approaching $575, traders should watch for possible consolidation as the market adjusts.

The Ethereum Forecast Isn’t All Sunshine

Ethereum is currently trading at $2,585, breaking through the critical $2,450 resistance level after weeks of struggle. While this signals a potential rally, Ethereum’s DApp volumes have dropped by 19%, raising concerns about user adoption.

Despite this, Ethereum remains a dominant force in the crypto world, known for pioneering smart contract capabilities and decentralised applications. However, the highest-priced project requires more liquidity and traction for significant growth. Investors remain optimistic, but Ethereum’s performance in the fourth quarter of 2024 will depend on its ability to reignite user engagement and maintain its market leadership.

Exclusive Bonus: BlockDAG Set to Sell Out Early?

BlockDAG’s presale is heating up, with over $76.2 million already raised and excitement continuing to build as the project remains on track to hit its $600 million milestone. Now traders can maximize their BDAG holdings, with the new, limited-time 50% bonus offer on all coin purchases until October 14th.

Buyers can get the bonus by simply using the code BDAG50 at checkout. This is an enticing opportunity for both new buyers and existing holders. The bonus offer has added a new layer of momentum, acting as a powerful catalyst for increased adoption of BDAG coins.

The BlockDAG community has already seen an impressive 1820% increase since the beginning of its presale. Now in batch 23, BDAG sits at $0.0192 and is positioned to sell out sooner than expected, causing the coin price to jump in the next batch.

With a solid roadmap, ongoing developments, and a passionate community behind it, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a one of the best long term crypto to invest in. The current presale frenzy and lucrative bonus offer are just the beginning of what could be a highly rewarding journey for BDAG holders as the project continues to grow and gain traction.

What is the Best Long Term Crypto to Invest In?

Each of these projects, Bittensor, Ethereum, and BlockDAG, present unique opportunities for long term investment. Bittensor’s bullish momentum makes it attractive for short-term gains, though traders should be cautious of potential pullbacks. Ethereum remains a dominant force, but challenges with user adoption suggest it may require more time to regain the traction needed to sustain its market leadership.

But BlockDAG stands out as a strong long-term contender, with its presale surging past $76.2 million and a lucrative 50% bonus offer driving trader interest. Backed by a passionate community, cutting-edge technology, and a successful Testnet launch, BlockDAG’s financial momentum positions it for continued growth. Early adopters have already seen impressive returns of 1820% since the presale began few months back.

