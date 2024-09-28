BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Attracts Crypto Whales with Massive Buys; ICP Integrates AI as SHIB Surges

The Internet Computer has made major advances with its recent AI integration. Not far behind, Shiba Inu enjoys a 5% increase and some optimistic price forecasts. Yet, the big winner in terms of potential returns? BlockDAG.

Whales are quickly buying millions in BDAG coins, attracted by a 50% bonus valid only until October 14th. This bonus celebrates BlockDAG’s successful test network debut and a $76 million milestone in presales.

As the presale continues breaking records, experts predict an astonishing 30,000x return for today’s BDAG coin holders. More whales are getting involved, making BlockDAG’s batch 23 sell out fast.

Internet Computer Update: AI Integration Steps Up

The Internet Computer Protocol is boosting decentralization, updating its system to better support Web3 apps without relying on traditional cloud services.

A key feature, Chain Fusion, links ICP to other blockchains, eliminating the need for intermediaries like bridges. This simplifies the expansion of decentralized AI apps that can process vast amounts of data in real time. By merging Web3 with AI, ICP enables worldwide AI operations beyond the limits of centralized systems.

Shiba Inu Forecast: Potential for Major Growth

Shiba Inu’s value has risen 5% in the last 24 hours, now at $0.00001392, after the wider crypto market responded to a recent US Fed interest rate cut.

A renowned analyst believes SHIB could significantly increase in value, potentially dropping two zeros to reach $0.001392. However, to achieve this, SHIB would need a market cap close to $800 billion—a milestone only Bitcoin has reached so far.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Ends on Oct 14th: Demand for BDAG Peaks!

In an unprecedented move in crypto presales, a whale has just snapped up over $2.7 million in BDAG coins! And they’re not alone—other whales are making massive multi-million-dollar buys too.

What’s causing this rush? BlockDAG is offering a huge 50% bonus on all BDAG coin buys, but only until October 14th.

This fantastic bonus celebrates BlockDAG reaching a $76 million presale milestone and the successful launch of its Testnet. Early buyers have already enjoyed a whopping 1820% ROI. With experts predicting huge returns, it’s no surprise that crypto whales and regular buyers are rushing to get in.

With batch 23 priced at just $0.0192 per coin, demand is skyrocketing. Thousands of new buyers join BlockDAG daily, and these giant whale purchases are heating things.

If there’s a perfect moment to dive in, it’s right now. This 50% bonus, along with the low price, positions BlockDAG as one of the hottest buys in the market. Once batch 23 sells out—which might happen very soon—BlockDAG won’t be this affordable again.

The Bottom Line

With the Internet Computer pushing the envelope with its latest AI advancements and Shiba Inu on the verge of a big jump, opportunities are plentiful in the market.

But for those looking for the top crypto of 2024 in terms of returns and innovation, BlockDAG is the clear front-runner. Ever since it announced the 50% bonus, the platform has become a magnet for big crypto buyers, with multi-million-dollar deals now the norm.

However, this bonus won’t last forever—nor will BlockDAG’s batch 23, currently available at an appealing $0.0192 per coin. With the bonus ending on October 14, and batch 23 likely to disappear even sooner due to the rush, those aiming to make the most of the projected 30,000x return should act fast—before batch 23 is just a memory.

