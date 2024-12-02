BlockDAG’s 5-Tier Bonuses Start Strong With 100% on First Buys! Insights on ETH Fluctuations & AVAX Surge

The cryptocurrency market is always full of surprises. Ethereum has recently surpassed the $3,600 mark, yet indicators hint it might fall below $3,000 as its momentum weakens. In contrast, AVAX is showing potential for significant growth after breaking a long-term downtrend, with aims to reach $65.

These trends underscore a fundamental truth: genuine potential does not go unnoticed. BlockDAG (BDAG) serves as a prime example, having captivated the market with a staggering $153 million in presale revenue. Coupled with its latest BDAG250 code that introduces a 5-tier bonus system, BlockDAG is setting up for substantial returns.

Ethereum Reaches $3,600: Anticipating Resistance or Further Rallies?

Ethereum’s recent climb past $3,600 marks a significant recovery from previous stagnation. Yet, this increase encounters potential hurdles, as technical indicators suggest approaching resistance levels might drive prices below $3,000.

With a 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearing high thresholds, Ethereum shows signs of being overbought, and its price closely follows Bitcoin’s, heightening the risk of a broader market downturn. Despite recent gains, the volatility reminds traders to proceed with caution around critical resistance points.

AVAX Breakout: Poised for a Push to $45?

Avalanche (AVAX) has caught the market’s eye with its recent breakout from a long-standing downtrend, now trading around $38.81. This positive shift suggests a possible rally to $45 or even $65 if the momentum holds. However, the path is uncertain.

AVAX has faced challenges at resistance levels before, and a recent 14.27% price drop over 24 hours raises concerns about its short-term stability. Should the support at $38.57 falter, AVAX could see a further decline to $32.66, prompting investors to be wary of its fluctuating prices.

BlockDAG Attracts Crypto Whales with Innovative Bonus System

BlockDAG is redefining industry standards with its latest BDAG250 code, featuring a 5-tier bonus system that offers unprecedented rewards for BDAG purchasers. Starting with a 100% bonus on the initial purchase and a staggering 130% on the second, the system keeps buyers intrigued with “mystery boxes” as they advance, enhancing engagement and participation within BlockDAG’s ecosystem.

The strategic BDAG250 code is designed to maintain the presale’s strong momentum. Having already attracted significant attention with over $153 million raised and 16.7 billion BDAG coins sold in 26 batches, BlockDAG continues to draw major traders. Early participants have seen an impressive 2240% ROI as the coin price rose from $0.001 to $0.0234 in the ongoing batch, solidifying BlockDAG’s position as a leading crypto project this year.

The increasing activity from crypto whales propels the presale’s revenue closer to the ambitious $600 million target. With each batch selling quickly, the ongoing presale batch 26 is expected to close soon, suggesting a forthcoming price increase. Engaging now could be a strategic move to be part of this expanding crypto powerhouse before access becomes more challenging.

Top Crypto Pick in 2024

While Ethereum struggles to maintain its position above $3,600 and AVAX eyes a potential surge to $65, BlockDAG continues to captivate with its presale success. The innovative 5-tier bonus system and the already substantial $153 million in presale revenue mark it as the top crypto to buy in 2024.

With presale batches quickly selling out and BDAG coin prices on the rise, now is an ideal time to buy BlockDAG, capturing the opportunity in a rapidly growing project.